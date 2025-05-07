Tucked away behind an unmarked door in the lobby of Hyatt Centric Chandigarh lies one of the city's most intriguing secrets - PVT LTD, a speakeasy that combines old-world charm with modern indulgence. Accessible only through a special code, the space instantly transports you to another era, one where luxury met secrecy and cocktails were crafted with care, not haste. Step inside, and you're greeted by an intimate setting rich with vintage aesthetics. Low lighting, plush textures, and retro accents evoke the elegance of the Prohibition era, while the compact layout feels exclusive rather than crowded. The bar, the heart of this hidden world, is both visually striking and technically impressive - a clear sign that you're in for more than just a drink.

The cocktails are an experience in themselves. We began with The Equalizer, a beautifully balanced mix of sesame vodka, shiso-infused Cointreau, and cranberry foam. Its texture and flavour were as refined as its presentation. Liquid Courage followed, bringing Don Julio Reposado together with Pepper X and clarified Coke bubble - a bold, unexpected pairing that worked effortlessly.

Photo Credit: PVT LTD

Next came Harlem Renaissance, which featured Maker's Mark, Native Nijansa, and spiced bubbles. Deep, warm, and nuanced, it stood out for its complexity. The Chamonix Spirit surprised us with its bright, herbaceous profile - made with Hapusa, cherry tomato, peach, blue pea tea, Ugni Blanc spirit, clarified lime, and delicate white bubbles. Finally, Diplomat's Delight, with Hennessy V.S, fruit liqueur, kagzi super juice, foamee, and egg white, offered a smooth, creamy close to our cocktail journey. Each drink was presented with a touch of theatre, elevating the overall experience.

The culinary menu complemented the drinks beautifully. Curd Rice Arancini was our first pick - crispy, golden spheres with a comforting, tangy centre. It reimagined the humble curd rice in a form that paired perfectly with our cocktails. The Shiso Chicken Pepper Fry delivered a robust punch of flavour, while the Chicken Tikka Naan Bomb was a highlight - soft, stuffed, and bursting with spice. The Boondi-Coated Chicken Balls were inventive, though they paled slightly in comparison to the other dishes. The Togarashi Crusted Crunchy Prawns, however, were exceptional - light, crisp, and packed with flavour in every bite.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

We ended the evening on a sweet note with Wine & Rose, a dessert featuring cream cheese, red wine, ruby, and chocolate. Sophisticated and beautifully plated, it rounded off the meal with finesse.

PVT LTD isn't just a bar - it's a curated experience for those who value craft, detail, and a sense of discovery. If you're in Chandigarh and looking for something memorable, this hidden gem deserves your attention.

What: PVT LTD

PVT LTD Where: Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh