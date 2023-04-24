Eggs have been considered one of the best breakfast options for years. They are not only tasty but are also packed with nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B5, iron, etc. They are easy to cook and are a go-to food for many of us. Boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelette are some tasty breakfast recipes that we often eat. Egg sandwich may not be too common but is a great option for morning meal. We just found out a way to make it better. The creamy egg sandwich recipe is a simple and delicious breakfast recipe for those who don't have enough time to cook extravagant meals.





The creamy egg sandwich is easy to make and the recipe only takes 15 minutes to prepare. This is a classic and delicious breakfast and lunch recipe, ideal for busy work days. The recipe is packed with flavours of herbs, spices, and eggs. The creamy egg sandwich is soft on the outside and creamy on the inside. With just a few ingredients, you can make this filling sandwich.





Should You Use Boiled Egg Or Fried Egg In the Creamy Egg Sandwich Recipe?

Boiled eggs are used in the recipe. Photo Credit: pexels

A creamy egg sandwich is a unique recipe that you can prepare with minimal ingredients. To make this at home you, will have to use boiled eggs instead of fried eggs. Here in this recipe, you need 2-3 boiled eggs as they are the highlight of the dish. The boiled eggs are what that add creaminess to the sandwich.





Is Creamy Egg Sandwich Healthy To Eat?

This recipe is nutritious as it contains protein, iron, selenium, and vitamins. All of these nutrients will keep you full and energised. The recipe is made with mostly healthy food ingredients that have multiple health benefits. Besides that, it is light to eat and will not make you feel bloated. The eggs do not need to be cooked in oil which makes them a healthier option to eat.

How To Make Creamy Egg Sandwich Recipe | Creamy Egg Sandwich Recipe In 15 Minutes

You can easily pack it for lunch. Photo Credit: pexels

Prepare this classic creamy egg sandwich at home with boiled eggs, mayonnaise, bread, and herbs like salt, pepper, etc. First, you need to prepare a creamy spread with eggs and mayonnaise. This should be flavourful because it is what gives the dish its flavour. Further, it will be filled between the breads.





For the full recipe of creamy egg sandwich, click here.





The creamy egg sandwich is an easy-to-eat dish that is also suitable for picnics and travels.