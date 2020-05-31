High-Protein Breakfast: How To Make Fried Eggs In A Microwave (Recipe Video Inside)

Fried egg in a microwave can be made in minutes.

Highlights Eggs are quite versatile and comes with multiple health benefits

It is high in protein and can be eaten in breakast, lunch or dinner

Here is an easy fried egg recipe made in a microwave

Breakfast is said to be one of the most essential meals of the day. We have often heard the saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper." But the attempt to concoct a nutritious breakfast that is satiating too can often get overwhelming. Egg is one easy ingredient that can be cooked in multiple ways for breakfast. What if we told you it is possible to cook a fried egg in a microwave? Your joy will know no bounds when you watch this super quick and easy breakfast recipe.





Egg is supposed to be extremely beneficial and nutritious for the body. It is a great source of protein, which helps in the bodybuilding and muscle maintenance function. It also has a number of good Omega-3 fatty acids which are said to increase the good cholesterol level in the body. Egg is also an essential ingredient for maintaining brain health and proper eyesight and vision. It also provides vitamins and minerals which are important for the body's functioning.





To make fried egg in a microwave, simply take a microwave safe plate and heat it up in the microwave for about 1-2 minutes. Spread some butter on the heated up plate to provide some grease to the plate in order to ensure that the egg does not stick to it. Break the whole egg into the plate, and prick the yolk before putting it again into the microwave for about a minute. Your sunny side up is ready! Add salt and pepper and savour your delicious breakfast immediately.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Fried Egg In A Microwave here:









