What comes to your mind first when you hear the word salad? Most of us will say a bland plate of cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, and onion. But that's not true! Salads are the best sides served along with any dish. These are packed with nutrition and are healthy to eat. There are a variety of salad recipes from around the world that are absolutely delicious in taste. For people who prefer eating salad with their meals, this eggplant salad recipe will be loved by you. For those who are not fond of eggplants, this tasty salad recipe will change your mind.





Persian roasted eggplant salad is a savoury and creamy salad recipe. The roasted eggplants are the highlight of the dish that will be used in the salad. Crispy on the outside and moist on the inside, the Persian roasted eggplant salad can be made in 20 minutes. The salad is packed with authentic spices and juices, which tantalise your taste buds. You can simply serve it along with your main course or even have the salad as a meal.





How Can You Roast The Eggplant?

Roast the eggplants with some olive oil. Photo Credit: pexels

Roasting the eggplant is an important step in making this recipe. When the eggplant is roasted, it will have a tasty smoky flavour which will enhance the dish. There are 2 ways you can roast the eggplant. One is by baking the slices of eggplant in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 190 degrees until they are soft. If you don't have an oven, you can simply place a grill on the gas stove and roast the whole eggplant or put roughly chopped pieces of eggplants for roasting. Don't over-grill it as it will further be pan-tossed.





How To Avoid Making The Eggplant Soggy?

The recipe requires soft and roasted eggplants. These should not be soggy as we are not making a paste of the eggplants. It should be of the texture that you can eat with a fork or spoon. To avoid making eggplant soggy while cooking you can sprinkle salt on the sides of the chopped pieces of eggplants and keep them aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Further, dry the slices with a paper towel and then roast or bake them.

How To Make Persian Roasted Egg Plant Salad Recipe | Persian Roasted Egg Plant Salad Recipe In 20 Minutes

This healthy salad can be made with the basic ingredients available in your kitchen. As the name suggests, you will need eggplants to make this recipe. Further you need chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, garlic, and spices like cumin and red chili. Add fresh coriander and lemon juice to enhance the flavours of the dish.





For the full recipe, click here.





You can have the Persian roasted eggplant salad with fresh bread as a snack.