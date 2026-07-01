Kadhi is one of the most comforting dishes enjoyed in Indian households. While there are many regional versions, Punjabi Kadhi remains a favourite for its rich flavour and crispy pakodas. However, making traditional Punjabi Kadhi can take quite a bit of time, as it requires slow cooking, preparing pakodas, and finishing the dish with a flavourful tadka. If you're craving kadhi but don't have enough time to make pakodas from scratch, this quick Boondi Kadhi is the perfect solution. It delivers the same comforting flavours in a much faster and easier way.





Also Read: The Secret To Perfect Kadhi Lies In Old Curd

What Makes Boondi Kadhi Special?

The biggest advantage of Boondi Kadhi is that it comes together quickly, making it ideal for busy weekdays or last-minute meals. It is also a great option for those who prefer a lighter kadhi without pakodas. Made with yoghurt, gram flour (besan), and readymade dry boondi, this recipe requires minimal effort and uses ingredients commonly found in most kitchens. Once the yoghurt and besan mixture is cooked until smooth and flavourful, the boondi is added to soak up the delicious flavours. A simple spicy tadka at the end enhances the taste even further. Serve it hot with jeera rice, steamed rice, or parathas for a satisfying meal.

Also Read: 5 Simple Tips That Keep Pakodas Soft Even After Adding Them To Kadhi

How To Make Boondi Kadhi At Home

Ingredients

100 g curd

50 g besan

1 cup dry boondi

2 whole red chillies

7-8 curry leaves

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp kasuri methi

1 small onion, sliced

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp crushed garlic

A handful of fresh coriander

Method





Step 1: Whisk the curd well in a bowl. Add the besan and whisk again until the mixture becomes smooth and lump-free.





Step 2: Add enough water and mix well. The consistency should be smooth and neither too thick nor too thin.





Step 3: Transfer the mixture to a pan and cook over medium heat. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until it begins to thicken.





Step 4: Add the dry boondi and mix gently. Meanwhile, heat mustard oil in a separate pan. Add whole red chillies, curry leaves, garlic, onion, and green chilli, and sauté until aromatic.





Step 5: Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, and kasuri methi. Cook the spices for about 2 minutes. Pour this prepared tadka into the kadhi and simmer for another 5 minutes.





Step 6: Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot with jeera rice or parathas.





This quick Boondi Kadhi is a simple and comforting recipe that lets you enjoy the flavours of kadhi without spending extra time making pakodas. It is easy, delicious, and perfect for a wholesome meal on busy days.