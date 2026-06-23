Kadhi is one of the most loved comfort foods in many Indian homes. Its rich texture, tangy flavour, and soothing aroma make it a perfect companion for steamed rice or roti. While the recipe appears simple, one ingredient plays a crucial role in creating the traditional taste of kadhi, slightly old curd. Fresh curd can make kadhi mild and creamy, but slightly aged curd adds the characteristic sourness that makes this dish truly special. For generations, home cooks have preferred using curd that is a day or two old because it develops a deeper flavour during natural fermentation. This simple kitchen practice helps create a balanced, flavourful kadhi that feels authentic and comforting.





Also Read: 5 Simple Tips That Keep Pakodas Soft Even After Adding Them To Kadhi

How Old Curd Enhances Kadhi's Flavour

Slightly old curd contains a higher level of natural acidity compared to fresh curd. This extra tanginess gives kadhi its signature sour flavour, which is essential in traditional recipes. As curd ages, beneficial bacteria continue the fermentation process and improve its taste.

When mixed with gram flour and cooked slowly, the sourness blends well with the spices, creating a rich and well-rounded flavour. The result is a kadhi that tastes deeper and more balanced than one made with fresh curd.





Also Read: Rajasthani Kadhi Kachori - How To Make This Traditional Dish Loved By Locals

What To Do If Your Kadhi Isn't Sour Enough

Add a little extra whisked sour curd while cooking.

Mix in 1-2 teaspoons of amchur (dry mango powder).

Add a small amount of tamarind pulp for tanginess.

Let the kadhi simmer longer to deepen flavours.

Adjust salt and spices to balance the taste.

6 Tips To Make Perfect Kadhi

1. Use Slightly Sour Curd





A day-old curd adds the right tang and gives kadhi its authentic flavour.





2. Whisk The Mixture Well





Mix curd and gram flour smoothly to avoid lumps and get a creamy texture.





3. Cook On Low Heat





Slow cooking helps flavours develop well and prevents the curd from splitting.





4. Stir Regularly In the Beginning





Keep stirring early on to ensure the mixture stays smooth and well blended.





5. Balance The Spices Carefully





Use spices in moderation so they enhance, not overpower, the tanginess.





6. Prepare A Flavourful Tempering





Add mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and chillies for aroma and depth.





Slightly old curd is the simple secret behind a truly flavourful kadhi. Its natural tang brings depth, making this traditional dish more comforting and authentic.