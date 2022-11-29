Breakfast is the first and most important meal of the day. It helps replenish our body with essential nutrients that are needed to function efficiently throughout the day. Which is why experts often recommend kick-starting our morning with a nutrient-rich breakfast. Whether it's a bowl of fresh fruits, a perfectly cooked omelette or even a paratha that is cooked without oil, till the time it's healthy, you're on the right track. Speaking of healthy breakfast options, chilla is one such dish that is extremely popular. Today, we bring you a stuffed oats chilla recipe that is ideal for a power-packed breakfast.





Chilla is traditionally made using besan (gram flour), which is full of proteins. If you want to stir up the health quotient of besan chilla, then this recipe is a must-try! As the name suggests, this chilla is made of oats flour. It is also stuffed with a delicious vegetable filling which makes it an ideal breakfast option for those who are health conscious. The best part is that you can make it in just under 15 mins. Pair this chilla with tamarind chutney to relish its taste. Check out the recipe below:

Stuffed Oats Chilla Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Oats Chilla

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to prepare the stuffing. For this, heat oil in a vessel, add turmeric powder, garam masala, asafoetida, onions, tomato and sauté for half a minute. Add the green peas, potatoes, salt and chilli powder to taste. Cook for around 2 minutes.

For the chilla mixture, add gram flour, green chillies, hing, coriander, turmeric powder, powdered oats, oil, water and salt in a bowl. Mix well. Now, heat oil in a non-stick frying pan. Pour the chilla mixture into the pan and shape it into a round. Flip to the other side and allow it to cook until done from both the sides. Place some of the stuffing in the chilla, fold it and remove from the pan. Stuffed oats chilla is ready!





For the complete recipe of stuffed oats chilla, click here.





Now that you know how to make it, try it at home and let us know how it turned out in the comments section below.



