Raazi Trailer: A Peak Into Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal's Foodie Side!

NDTV Food | Updated: April 10, 2018 15:29 IST
Both Alia and Vicky are known for their amazing acting chops and we all are aware of their talent. However, their foodie side is one that not many of you might be aware of. Even though Alia and Vicky might have their own strict diets to adhere to (it takes discipline and loads of sacrifice to look the way these two stunners do!), they are both foodies in their own right. While Alia has switched to a vegan diet and has even advocated the need to eat clean; while Vicky is a believer in eating it all and then burning those calories by slipping into the beast mode in the gym. These things were clear to us after just a little bit of Insta-stalking!
Balance, they say, is the key to keeping fit. That's exactly why Alia eats her fruits and greens on some days and indulges her sweet tooth on some others!
A 100 percent of the people who have known the pleasures of eating the Indian thali have admitted to being fans of it. While we may have just made this statistic up, Alia's love for the sumptuous Indian thali is very real!
You won't be able to spot the slightest bit of fat in the wrong place on Vicky Kaushal's superbly-toned physique. So, what's the secret behind it, you ask? It's "Kaushal's Cold Coffee" - a 100 percent Vicky original! Oh, and in case you wanted to order one in, he's "Taking orders for Birthday party, kitty party, shaadi-byaah, Mata ka Jagrata etc etc," too!
Also, the secret behind that uber charming smile of Vicky's is the fact that the actor believes in enjoying the finer things in life. Case in point is this cheesy lasagna and beer served with a side of some spectacular view of the Colosseum in Rome.
We wish both Alia and Vicky all the best for their upcoming release and also hope that the actors continue to share their love for food with the world!