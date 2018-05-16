Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 Times The Raazi Actor Proved His Love For Food!

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 16, 2018 12:56 IST
Vicky Kaushal maybe one disciplined person when it comes to working out and keeping himself fit; there are times when he is in the mood to indulge in all things delicious. So, if you haven't known already, the Masaan actor is a foodie and doesn't shy away from pouring all that love for food on Instagram. Let's take a sneak peek of some of his posts that made us fall in love.
Who wouldn't love sarson-da-saag, especially when it is being slow-cooked on a chulha in a pind in Chandigarh? Well, that's what Vicky Kaushal was embracing in this post. Go on and check it out.
This is what Vicky's film's dream sequence looks like; probably it's ours too! This cheesy dosa is exactly what dreams are made of. Do not miss the background score!
Vicky Kaushal knows how to spend a Sunday morning; by gorging on to delicious litti-chokha in Varanasi. This looks amazing.
Momos is bae and Vicky has just proved that. He 'hogged' on to these amazing momos and kurkej, which is a kind-of vegetable kebab dish.
Want to get some delectable cold coffee delivered at home? Kaushal's cold coffee is taking orders for birthday party, kitty-party, shaadi-byaah and mata ka jagrata. Don't believe us? Take a look!
We just witnessed how he is just like most of us and that's what makes him amazing. Wishing Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday and wish him more successes in his future endeavours.