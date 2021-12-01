As soon as the clock strikes 4 PM, our minds start to wander and think about what to eat next? Even though our stomachs still might feel heavy due to the lunch, we all look for something light to have. That's when most of us resort to a piping hot cup of chai! And when there is chai, there have to be some snacks! Whether you enjoy crispy samosas, mathris, rusk, or just a bowl full of namkeen, we can hardly stop ourselves from chomping down those yummy treats. However, if you are bored of these everyday snacks, then it's time to add a new recipe to your list. For the same, we have just what you need! Here we bring you a delicious recipe of ragi cutlets that you can make in no time.





(Also Read: Cheese Cutlet, Rice Cutlet And More: 7 Vegetarian Cutlet Recipes That Spells Indulgence)





Cutlets are one of the easiest recipes to make. You can probably throw in a variety of masalas and veggies, and crispy cutlets will be ready in no time. So, if just reading about this delight makes you hungry for some- the ragi cutlets are a must-try recipe! You can quickly whip up this dish with a handful of ingredients and pair it with delicious chutneys and dips. Read the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Ragi Cutlet | Easy Ragi Cutlet Recipe

First, in a bowl, add chopped carrots, onions, cabbage and mashed potatoes. To this add, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, pepper, salt and garam masala. Mix it well. Now add ragi flour to this and combine to make a semi-soft dough. Make small roundels and form them in the shape of the cutlet. Coat them with breadcrumbs and pan fry or deep fry as per your choice. Once it is crisp, take it out and enjoy it with your tea!

(Also Read: Pizza Cutlet: This Yummy, Cheesy Snack Is Ideal For Weekend Indulgence)





For the full recipe of ragi cutlet, click here.





Make this delicious snack, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!