When hunger strikes at odd hours, we always seem to crave something spicy, fried and fulfilling. And honestly, what could be a better way to satiate our cravings than making yummy cutlets? The delicious and crispy cutlets are always a treat for our taste buds. You can mix a variety of veggies and spices, and this finger food is ready in no time. Plus, they are super simple and quick to make. You don't even require any fancy ingredients. So, if just reading about this deep-fried treat makes you hungry, look no further! Today we bring you a range of mouth-watering vegetarian cutlet recipes that will be ready in a jiffy. Read the recipes below.

Here Are 7 Vegetarian Cutlet Recipes | Cutlet Recipes

In this recipe, all you need to do is mix mashed chickpeas with boiled potatoes, spices, some veggies and form a dough. Then make roundels and deep fry! It will be ready in no time. Pair it with your evening tea and enjoy.

This recipe is a show stopper among people of all ages. Made with the goodness of cheese, veggies and wrapped in soft potato dough, this dish will certainly make you drool. You can easily make it on any occasion and enjoy it with your family and friends.

If you have travelled in the Indian railways, then you are for sure familiar with this cutlet! Filled with a whole lot of spices, peas and onions- this snack will take you on a nostalgia trip. So make this delight today, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.

Poha is a staple breakfast for many of us. It's one of the easiest and quick recipes to make. However, to give your regular poha a twist of taste, you have to try the poha cutlet! It is made with mashed potatoes, poha, veggies and spices. Then it is deep-fried till a crisp and golden texture.

As unique as this cutlet sounds, we assure you that this will make your taste buds tingle. The best part about this recipe is that it is also full of nutrition and weight loss friendly. You don't need to deep fry these cutlets; just pan fry them and enjoy with any dip!

Love cheese? Then you have to make these cutlets. They are super simple to make, and you can choose to add veggies to them. This dish makes a good recipe for any occasion.

7. Rice cutlets

If you have leftover rice at your home, then turn them into this treat. All you need for this recipe is rice, chopped potatoes, chopped vegetables, masalas, and flour to bind it together. Then, in a blender, mix them until they have a coarse texture and your base is ready!





Make these yummy cutlet recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!