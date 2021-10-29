Ever wondered what it's like to be a Bollywood star? While it does look thrilling and enchanting from afar, like many other professions, acting also has its share of pros and challenges. Lengthy shoot times, overnight shifts, and unpredictable call times, it's not always a bed of roses. Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently posted about a similar situation, she was stuck on a late-night shoot that went on until the wee hours in the morning. However, instead of being tired and dull, Rakul Preet was grinning ear to ear. Why, you ask? Because of the potful of homemade Biryani that was kept in front of her! The actress posted the picture on Instagram and we couldn't help but drool. Come late night shifts or long work hours, some good food will always make Rakul Preet happy and here's proof of that:

Rakul Preet enjoyed Biryani for late-night shoot

As the shoot proceeded, Rakul Preet and her teammates devoured on much more than the delicious biryani. A refreshing drink was waiting for Rakul Preet and her co-actor Ayushmaann Khurana next. 'Saviour Masala Cola' she captioned the picture, look at it here:

Ayushmann Khurana was present too

Well, this isn't the first time Rakul Preet has shared her gastronomic adventures from her shooting sets. Recently she was seen enjoying another delicious platter in the vanity van, and what's even more interesting is that the food was also cooked in the van itself. Looks like Rakulpreet has gotten a foodie team just as herself, read more about it here.





On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 'Sardar ka Grandson' and 'Konda Polam'. The actor has a bustling year ahead with almost eight of her films hitting the silver screen this year and the next year. The majority of which are Bollywood Hindi films along with a couple of Tamil and Telugu films too.