The travel bug has bitten us hard and we are all jetting off for trips to exotic locations. Even our favourite Bollywood celebrities are travelling the world and treating us to glimpses of their idyllic vacations. The Maldives has emerged as a popular tourist destination for people in the past two years. With picturesque beaches and stunning blue skies, it's no surprise that Maldives is on Rakul Preet Singh's vacation radar too. The actress is currently basking in the sun on the islands, and she even enjoyed some simple baked goodies at the resort she was in. Wondering what it was? Nothing other than some gluten-free bread. Take a look at the story she posted on Instagram:

Rakul Preet Singh shared this click on Instagram.

In the click, we could see a few slices of bread kept in a basket. Three slices were slightly darker in colour, made with what seemed to be millet-based flour. The other two were more light brown to look at. "The best gluten-free bread I have had," wrote Rakul Preet in the caption. She further added a heart emoji to show how much she loved the treat.

The concept of a gluten-free diet is slowly picking up in terms of popularity. For the unversed, a gluten-free diet is one that does not contain wheat or any of its derivatives such as sooji, dalia or maida. Interestingly, there are plenty of common Indian foods that can be included in the diet for people who want to go gluten-free.





Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, this is not the only time the actress has shared her foodie indulgence. She is a huge foodie and her Instagram timeline is proof of that. On the occasion of World Food Day on October 16, she shared an entire reel of all the food she has enjoyed in the recent past. "Thank God for food. Not sometimes but I think about it all the time," she wrote in the caption of the reel. Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on October 14, 2022, and is doing extremely well at the box office. She also had a role in 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming projects include 'Chhatriwali' and 'Mission Cinderella'.