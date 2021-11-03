Rakul Preet Singh considers herself to be a foodie and we have evidence to support that fact. From posting reels emphasizing the need to put food first, to showing us all that she eats in a day, Rakul Preet doesn't shy away from expressing her love for food. And as her foodie fans, we agree with her, because food is indeed loved by us in equal measure! While Rakul Preet does indulge in guilty treats, she is a strong advocate of eating healthy. Her fit physique and her commitment to exercise may lead us to presume that she would choose healthy food over indulgent junk, but today Rakul Preet herself disclosed it to her 17.8 million followers!





Also Read: Watch: Bear Breaks Into House In California To Eat Leftover KFC Chicken

She was gifted a variety of chocolates.

In a recent Instagram story, Rakul Preet uploaded a video where she received some welcome goodies on set. In the goodies, we can see granola bars, some chocolates, coconut water, ginger tea, sugar-free cookies, dry apricots and much more. Just looking at this welcome gift filled with snacks made us wish we received such gifts. This food-filled welcome gift was sent to her by RSVP Movies. In the video, Rakul Preet adds a message for her fans to convey her appreciation for this healthy snack-filled gift - "And we begin! I love it that everybody knows that I have to be given healthy stuff".

She also received some granola bars.

Rakul Preet is starting to shoot a new project with RSVP movies, the production house of Ronnie Screwvala. This year has been exciting for Rakul Preet's career. She has been working hard and she has almost eight films signed for this year and 2022. This year, she had film projects with Siddharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana. With such an active work life, no wonder she chooses to eat healthy snacks! But choosing healthy food doesn't mean she shies away from biting into a decadent dessert. At the end of the day, it's important to maintain the right balance.