Weight loss is a journey that many embark on, often with high hopes and countless strategies. From rigorous workouts to strict diets, people try every possible combination to shed those extra kilos. They count calories, avoid late-night snacks, and even follow strict meal plans. But, despite these efforts, weight loss might feel like an impossible dream. So, what could be missing? One often overlooked factor is when you eat meals. Yes, just focusing on what you eat isn't enough to achieve that desired weight. Timing plays an important role and can be a game-changer in your journey. Want to know why timing is so important? Let's find out.





Also Read:11 Desi Recipes To Try For Weight Loss Diet - For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

Why Is It Important To Eat Meals On Right Time?

While many might think that having a calorie-deficit diet is all that's required to lose weight, but its not. When you eat is also an important factor to look out for. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, Agni – which is the digestive fire – directly corresponds to the position of the sun and is most active during the daytime. So, the right meal time makes it easier for your body to digest food and absorb the nutrients.

So, What's The Best Time To Eat Meals For Weight Loss?

If you are on a weight loss journey, take notes for the right time to consume meals. The expert suggests having a small breakfast when the sun rises, a big lunch when the sun and the metabolism are at the peak and a small dinner just before sunset. Moreover, avoid eating too many calories during the latter half of the day because that only decreases your metabolism, digestion, and insulin sensitivity, leading to weight gain and fat storage around your midriff area.

Photo: iStock

Which Other Factors Can Derail Your Weight Loss Journey?

When it comes to weight loss, your habits and lifestyle also contribute to your progress. While diet and meal times are important, there are two other factors that you must keep in mind.

1. Sleep

Yes, sleeping can make or break your weight loss journey. Why? Because of two hormones in your body called ghrelin and leptin. The former tells us when we are hungry and the latter tells us when we are full. As per the expert, when you don't sleep well, these two hormones get affected and the balance gets broken leading to overeating and mid-night cravings.

2. Hydration

Most of the time, you're thirsty and not hungry, so drink a glass of water before you make a decision on when to eat and when not to eat. Moreover, the expert suggests reducing your eating window to 8-12 hours between sunrise and sunset.

Photo: iStock

Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss

Now that we have talked about the correct Ayurvedic way to shed those extra kilos, let's find out which foods you should incorporate into your diet. As per Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya choose these 5 foods.

1. Honey

Honey is a natural remedy for weight loss, as per Ayurveda. It is hot and light in nature helps in digestion, reduces kapha and leads to weight loss. Just mix 1 tsp of honey with lukewarm water and lemon, and have it in the morning.

2. Barley

Known for its “scraping” action, barley helps in reducing fat and managing obesity. It also helps balance blood sugar and improves digestion.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric or haldi detoxifies and reduces toxins and Kapha in your body, leading to weight loss. It also boosts immunity and helps manage diabetes.

4. Amla

Amla balances all three doshas, helps in weight management, and supports diabetes, hair health and digestion. Its drying nature helps to shed those extra kilos.

5. Ginger

Ginger boosts metabolism, improves digestion, and reduces kapha. This helps in weight loss along with boosting heart health and nutrient absorption.





Also Read:5 Essential Bedtime Rituals You Must Follow To Boost Your Weight Loss Journey





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.