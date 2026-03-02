While exploring dining options in Noida, I came across At Majlis, a restaurant rooted in traditional Mughal and Nawabi cooking. What stood out immediately was its focus on authenticity, both in the food and the overall experience.

The restaurant is fully covered but designed in a way that makes it feel open, sunlit and airy. There are private cabanas, warm earthy tones and gentle lighting. I went for their special Sunday brunch when artists play live bansuri music, creating a soothing atmosphere that complements the food rather than overpowering it. The warm lighting, antique marble floors, reclaimed Mughal doors, terracotta textures and soft white drapes make At Majlis stand out.





It's A Space Where Culture Lives





At Majlis is not only about food. The walls double up as a gallery, showcasing artworks by young artists from Jamia. Mughal motifs sit comfortably next to modern interpretations, making the space feel alive and evolving. Every detail, from the Kashmiri ceramics to the Persian-inspired plating, reflects careful thought.

The Food Was The Hero

The menu is inspired by the ancient Silk Route, the culinary journey carries influences from Persia and Central Asia, fusing into dishes once savoured by emperors. Chef Osama, hailed as the modern custodian of Mughal gastronomy, presents these heirloom dishes with dignity and depth.





Starters That Set The Mood

The meal started strong. The "Chapli Kebab" was an instant favourite on our table. The kebabs were succulent, well-spiced, and melted in my mouth. The "Mutton Barrah" followed, and it was cooked beautifully with bold flavours. The "Shikapuri Hara Kebab" looked just like the hara bhara kebab we have everywhere, but tasted different. Thet were not extraordinary, but pleasant. The "Purani Dilli Fish Fry" tasted exactly like what one expects at old-school dhabas or in lanes of Purani Dilli. It was comforting and familiar.





Drinks Elevated the Meal

The cocktail menu deserves special mention. Each drink has a unique Indian name that reflects its personality. "Rasiya" and "Jalpari", both tequila-based, are my top recommendations because of their balance of flavours and freshness. "Angaara", a bourbon whisky cocktail, was rich and warming, while the whisky sour was equally impressive. Every cocktail I tried worked well. My daughter ordered a mocktail and loved it.







Mains and Desserts Worth Returning For

From the mains, "Dilli Nukkad Nihari" is a must-try. The rich, slow-cooked dish was full of authentic flavour. The "Murg Dum Biryani" was cooked just right; it was fragrant and satisfying. Now, I always enjoy non-vegetarian food when eating out. But this time, surprisingly, the "Palak Paneer Kofta" stole the show. It was so good that I could not stop eating it.

Desserts ended the meal on a high, with "Gud ki Phirni" and "Chana Dal Halwa" turning out to be heavenly.





At Majlis is a rare space where food, art and history come together naturally. It is calm, thoughtful and deeply rooted in tradition, making it a place that takes you back in time. I am definitely going back soon, and if you've never been, you must plan your first visit.