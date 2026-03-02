Life inside the British royal household is often imagined as a world filled with lavish banquets and extravagant dining. In reality, the royals tend to favour simple, comforting foods that fit their routines, health needs and long-standing traditions. Their choices are shaped as much by personal taste as by the demands of public life, where constant travel and engagements leave little room for overly rich or unpredictable meals. Insights from former royal chefs and staff reveal that the family's preferences are surprisingly down-to-earth, offering a glimpse into what truly brings them comfort at the table.





Foods The Royals Commonly Enjoy And Their Personal Preferences

1. Chocolate Biscuit Cake

One of the most iconic royal favourites, the chocolate biscuit cake, was cherished deeply by Queen Elizabeth II. In his interview with TODAY Food, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that "this chocolate biscuit cake is Her Majesty's favourite afternoon tea cake by far," adding that it was the only dessert sent into the royal dining room "again and again until it had all gone."

2. Roast Chicken

Roast chicken holds a cherished place in the royal family, particularly for Prince William. Royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed in Vanity Fair that Catherine, Princess of Wales, often cooked roast chicken in the evenings because it is William's "favourite supper". Further reports from Express UK support this, noting that this meal has long been a staple in their home, particularly during the early years of their marriage.

3. Seasonal Fruits

The royal household has long favoured fresh, seasonal produce, a habit detailed by former palace chefs who noted that fruits like berries, apples and pears were regularly selected at peak ripeness for the Buckingham Palace fruit bowls. Ex-royal chef Darren McGrady also recalled that Queen Elizabeth especially enjoyed British-grown strawberries in summer and often picked wild ones herself at Balmoral.

4. Yoghurt And Cereals

Breakfast in the royal household is typically simple, with yoghurt, cereals and fresh fruit being common choices - a pattern reflected in what Prince William and Princess Kate serve their own children. According to a report from The List, Princess Kate mentioned during a 2020 visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery that her children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, highlighting the family's preference for wholesome, steady-energy foods.

5. Tea And Scones

Afternoon tea remains an enduring royal tradition, upheld daily by Queen Elizabeth II herself. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Queen enjoyed afternoon tea every day wherever she was in the world, with a typical spread including scones with jam and clotted cream, delicate sandwiches, small cakes and Earl Grey tea.





6. Barbecue At Balmoral

Barbecues at Balmoral Castle are cherished family moments, marked by a more relaxed atmosphere than the formality of palace life. Former royal chef Darren McGrady recalled that during summer stays in Scotland, the royal family "let their hair down," and Prince Philip often took charge of the grill, discussing with the kitchen what salmon, venison or freshly picked produce could be cooked outdoors.





The British royal family's food choices reveal that despite living in palaces, their tastes are often surprisingly relatable.