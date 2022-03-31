Ramadan 2022: With only a few days to go, we can't help but be excited to celebrate Ramadan. The auspicious festival will begin on 2nd April and will end on 2nd May, with Eid-al-Fitr the very next day. The month-long religious festival is about praying and observing fast ('Roza') till the sunsets. The first meal of the day, before dawn, is known as 'Sehri' and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as 'Iftar'. The daily fast is often broken by indulging in biryani, kebabs and more. Hence, we have shortlisted some delicious mutton kebabs you can make at home!





Ramadan 2022: Here Are 5 Classic Mutton Kebabs That You Must Try:

1. Galouti Kebabs

Galouti kebabs are soft, mouth-melting kebab that comes from the Nawabs of Lucknow. Made from minced mutton, these delicious kebabs are often paired with "ulte taw aka parantha". Galouti literally translates to 'soft' which makes this Indian kebab recipe a melt in the mouth.





2. Shami Kebab

Shami Kebabs are one of the most popular Mughlai dishes in the country. These kebabs are delectable snacks made with minced mutton cooked in a host of spices like red chilli, black pepper and more. A perfect snack for dinner parties at home, mutton shami kebab will be great as a starter dish served with an accompaniment of your choice.

3. Boti Kebab

Mutton boti kebabs are mutton pieces that are marinated in flavorful spices. Unlike the popularly known kebabs that are made using minced meat, this kebab is made with boneless mutton cubes.





4. Haleem Kebabs

Haleem kebab is a delicious kebab dish that is popularly enjoyed during Ramadan. This kebab is made from a blended masala of boiled mutton, pulses and spices, giving a mouth-watering flavour to the kebab.





5. Seekh Kebab

Seekh kebab is a classic mutton kebab that is extremely popular among Indians. Made over a tandoor, the minced meat is seasoned, marinated then wrapped around a skewer like a cylinder. Served with mint chutney and a side of onion rings and lemon wedges, you won't need anything else to kick start the meal!





Enjoy these delicious kebabs and let us know which one is your favourite!





Happy Ramadan 2022!



