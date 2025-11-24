India's culinary landscape is constantly evolving with new brands entering the industry every other day, but only few entrepreneurs manage to create a distinct mark the way Sahil Sambhi has. The dynamic CEO of House of Yuvi and co-founder behind some of Delhi NCR's most talked-about dining places like Latango, Bawri, Japonico and more, Sahil is known for blending immersive themes with flavour-forward menus that resonate with modern diners. From crafting vibrant nightlife spaces to building experiential restaurants that celebrate global trends, he has built a reputation for understanding exactly what today's audience wants. In this candid conversation with NDTV Food, Sahil opens up about his journey, the ideas that inspire his ventures, and the challenges of staying ahead in an ever-competitive industry. His insights offer a rare glimpse into the mind of a creator who continues to shape how the new generation dines and unwinds.





Q. What inspired your journey into the restaurant and hospitality industry?





My journey into the restaurant industry was inspired by a simple, long-held childhood dream of opening a restaurant. While I started my professional life in the IT and security systems sector-a valuable experience that taught me about business, operations, and technology-my passion for hospitality remained. I made the pivot in 2015, driven by a desire to create not just places to eat, but genuine, experiential dining destinations. I began by immersing myself in the operations, learning everything from the ground up, and that blend of entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to innovation and quality is what continues to drive me.

Q. What was the idea behind the creation of Sahil Sambhi Brands, and how did you envision its role in transforming India's dining landscape?





The core idea behind establishing Sahil Sambhi Brands was to be a leader in Experiential Dining. I envisioned it not merely as a company that opens restaurants, but as an F&B group that sets new benchmarks for creativity, concept, and execution in the industry. Our role in transforming India's dining landscape is to constantly push the envelope with out-of-the-box concepts-like Japonico, a contemporary Japanese restaurant- Bar, Latango, Delhi's first European Bar and to bring world-class, authentic, yet approachable specialty dining experiences to a broader audience across India. We aim to elevate the experience as much as the food.

Q. Every restaurant has a story. What was the original vision behind your brand, and how has it evolved since you started?





The original vision was to create distinct, unique, and high-energy dining spaces that truly stood out. When we launched our first brand, Molecule Air Bar in 2015, the vision was to introduce an innovative concept in a then-burgeoning market like Gurugram. It was about creating a buzz and a memory.

The vision has since evolved into a multi-brand empire under my umbrella, but the core principle remains: every new brand, whether it's the heirloom Indian recipes at Bawri, the authentic Vietnamese at VietNom, or the Zuma style japanese bar, Japonico or the high-energy European diner like Latango, must offer a completely unique value proposition and a highly curated, memorable experience. We've shifted from innovating with one format to focusing on specialty dining across diverse cuisines and concepts.





Q. How do you strategize location selection and conceptualize new outlets to resonate with local audiences?





Our strategy is driven by meticulous research-it's not about finding a space and then fitting a concept into it; it's the reverse.

* Location Strategy: I begin with market feasibility studies and target audience profiling. For our high-end brands, we target prime, high-footfall locations in expensive real estate areas, such as Golf Course Road in Gurugram or central Delhi, to ensure the right demographic is reached. For mass-appeal concepts, we look at high-potential markets, including rapid expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where the audience is hungry for metropolitan-style dining.

* Conceptualization: The concept is tailored to fill a market gap or to perfect a niche. For example, my latest high-end Asian venture was inspired by a noticeable gap in India's high-energy, top-quality Asian dining compared to global hubs like Dubai. We conceptualize the DNA-the product, the vibe, and the design-and then work to ensure it resonates by focusing on quality, a dedicated team, and innovative marketing that speaks to local tastes while maintaining an international standard.





Q. The dining scene in India has changed dramatically in the past few years. How do you think diners' preferences have evolved, and how have you adapted to that shift?





Diners' preferences have evolved significantly. The modern Indian audience is far more discerning, well-travelled, and educated about food.

* Shift to Speciality & Authenticity: There is a strong gravitation towards specialty dining and concept-driven restaurants. The days of generic multi-cuisine menus are fading. Diners seek authenticity-they want real regional Indian food, as seen in Bawri's focus on heirloom recipes, or authentic Vietnamese flavours at VietNom.

* Demand for Experience: The desire for a great vibe and experiential dining is paramount. People are willing to pay a premium for a high-quality product in an exceptional setting.

* Adaptation: We've adapted by avoiding spreading ourselves too thin. We focus on curation and perfecting one thing per brand-whether it's a specific cuisine or a unique theme. We also integrate technology to enhance operational efficiency and maintain consistency, which is crucial for the discerning diner.





Q. Many restaurateurs say running a restaurant is like running a full-time show. What's the biggest challenge you face daily - and what keeps you motivated through it?





The biggest daily challenge in India's F&B space is often a combination of finding and retaining skilled talent, managing complex supply chain inconsistencies (in terms of quality and cost), and maintaining unwavering operational consistency across multiple outlets. It truly is a full-time show.

What keeps me motivated is the thrill of innovation and the visible impact we have. Every time we successfully launch a unique concept, every time I see a restaurant full of happy people, and every time we set a new trend-it confirms the power of creativity and perseverance. Building a legacy in the experiential dining space and seeing my dedicated team grow and succeed alongside the brand provides a powerful, continuous drive.





Q. Your restaurants are known for their distinct ambience and aesthetics. How important do you think design and atmosphere are in shaping the dining experience?





Design and atmosphere are critically important-they are non-negotiable pillars of the dining experience, especially in the era of social media.

The food, service, and concept are the heart of the restaurant, but the design and ambience are the soul and the first impression. A distinct aesthetic helps us:

* Create an Immersive Vibe: As seen with Latango's dramatic, design-forward European-inspired spaces, the design instantly transports the diner and sets the mood.

* Enhance Memorability: Instagram and other platforms mean the venue must be visually stunning and shareable. A striking feature, like a sculptural bar or a two-story show kitchen, becomes part of the restaurant's identity and story.

* Define the Brand DNA: Design communicates the brand's ethos-from the raw, minimalist luxury at Latango to the sophisticated, chic, high-energy luxury of Japonico-it dictates how the customer feels and interacts with the space.

Q. The food industry is constantly innovating - from fusion concepts to tech-driven dining. What trends excite you the most right now?





The trends that excite me the most revolve around:

* Elevated Global Specialty Concepts: I'm thrilled to see the increasing demand for authentic yet modern takes on international cuisines, whether it's the refined European flavours at Latango or truly high-end, high-energy Asian concepts. The modern Indian diner is ready for global food presented with world-class finesse.

* Progressive Indian Cuisine (Rooted Authenticity): The movement towards showcasing heirloom, regional Indian recipes and techniques, but presenting them with modern plating and sophisticated ambience, is incredibly exciting. It's about honouring our culinary heritage while giving it a contemporary stage.

* Technology in Operations: While not glamorous, the integration of AI and sophisticated digital tools in the back-end for inventory management, demand forecasting, and increasing operational efficiency is crucial for scaling and maintaining consistency.





Q. What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs or chefs dreaming of opening their own restaurant someday?





My advice is threefold:

* Be a Master of One: Don't try to be everything to everyone. The market is saturated with multi-cuisine options. Focus on one thing-a niche, a specific cuisine, or a unique concept-and strive to perfect it. Your Unique Selling Proposition (USP) must be crystal clear.

* Location, Location, Concept: Understand that the right space for your concept is everything. Don't just pick a spot because it's available. Do your homework on market analysis and target audience first, and then find the perfect space that complements your brand's vision and fits your financial model.

* Prioritize the Product & Experience: No amount of marketing can save a mediocre product or poor service. Focus on high-quality ingredients, ensure consistency, and never compromise on the full customer experience-from the first impression of the design to the last bite of the food.





Q. Finally, what's next for Sahil Sambhi? Are there any upcoming projects, collaborations, or restaurant launches we should watch out for?





The next phase is about aggressive, yet strategic, expansion and diversification across geographies.

* National Expansion: We have a massive expansion plan underway for our popular, scalable brands like Berlin and VietNom, with several new openings planned across Tier 1 and emerging Tier 2 cities in the near future.

* New Concepts: Keep an eye out for my new Southern Indian restaurant and the first of its kind southern Indian cocktail bar, also a very interesting new concept in Gurgaon. A very Elevated modern regional Indian restaurant in Hyderabad is on its way. Really excited for this one.