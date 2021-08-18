Whether you know her as a reality show judge or an actress, a producer, or simply a Yoga inspiration - there's no denying that Malaika Arora is a force to reckon with. Apart from her Bollywood journey, she has become a well-known name in the health and food space. Along with her yoga asanas and tips, she regularly lets us into her diet and foodie secrets too. A quick scroll through her Instagram account will show you how she truly believes in staying fit. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Food, the actress-model spoke about all things food, fitness, and health. She revealed her morning rituals, her hair and skin routines, her post-yoga meal, and her personal mantra to stay fit at all times.





Food occupies an important position in Malaika Arora's life, as she states clearly, "Food is an integral part of self-care for me. Being mindful of what we eat and what we choose to expose our body to is as important as exercising for our holistic well-being." Malaika Arora had turned vegan and followed the diet for quite some time. On being asked about the experience, she said, "I was a vegan for 3 years before battling Covid, post which I follow a balanced, wholesome, nutritious diet."





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Has A 'Vegan Pizza Kinda Day' But She Loves Her Biryani Too)

How does a typical day in the life of Malaika Arora begin? She answers, "I am an early riser. I start my morning with oil pulling followed by a cup of immunity water which is hot water, ginger, and lemon." The actress has always been a strong proponent of yoga, which is why the practice is an integral part of her daily routine. Talking about her post-yoga meal, she reveals, "I practice my yoga routine followed by a clean, healthy breakfast. It usually consists of avocado toast, a green smoothie, baked eggs or sweet potato Rosti with sauteed veggies."





So, is Malaika always into healthy and clean eating? Believe it or not, the diva too has a list of favourites when it comes to indulging herself in guilty pleasures every once in a while. Talking about her favourite cheat meal, she says, "I love a well-balanced curry with rice. People think I don't indulge in rice, but that is absolutely not true. A nice bowl of rice and a delicious curry is one of my comfort foods."





In spite of her busy schedule, the diva has a secret or personal mantra to stay fit and eat healthy at all times. She says, "I eat in moderation, on time, and most importantly never skip my meals," she reveals. Thus, portion control is key.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Loves Mulberry: 5 Reasons You Should Have The Seasonal Fruit Too!)

As for cooking, we all know what an expert Malaika Arora is. From Kadhi Chawal to Spaghetti, she cooks it all with equal prowess. But what's the one dish which her son Arhaan always requests her to make? "Biryani," she responds. Coming to desserts, can you guess Malaika Arora's favourite Indian sweet which she enjoys making at home? None other than the comforting and melt-in-the-mouth Besan ka Ladoo.





Malaika Arora believes that kitchen ingredients come in handy not just for consumption, but also as home remedies to maintain good hair and skin. "I swear by natural ingredients off my kitchen shelf for skincare and haircare. Cinnamon, honey, and lemon juice when mixed together make a great face pack. Onion juice works wonders for any hair issues. Try it!" she recommends.





The concept of bowl meals is also upcoming these days, and Malaika Arora agrees, "Bowl meals are a wonderful way to pack nutritious and delicious food in a way that is easy to consume. While bowls are often associated with nutritious and healthy food there is a perception that it is not delicious, or that they don't taste as good. I wanted to break this myth. I launched Nude Bowls exclusively with EatSure with a promise of the goodness of flavours without compromising on taste and indulgence."





As for her future plans, she says, "I will be expanding the menu as per seasonal favourites and create new concoctions based on reactions and feedback. I am absolutely thrilled with the kind of initial response I have received."