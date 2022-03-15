The best way to bring two cultures together is food, isn't it?! It is through the meal we share is how we tend to bond. One food blogger has been making head turns with her unique cooking style and delicious recipes. Chaheti, also known as @rootedinspice on Instagram, is an Indian food blogger based in America who works at Google. Like most foodies, she loves to cook food at home during her free time. Living far away from her desi roots, cooking Indian food is her go-to hobby. However, the recipe she shares is often a representation of the two cultures that she is surrounded by, Indian and American. She loves to bring in a desi twist to her daily recipes and teach people how to make classic recipes. Her recent invention of samosa pasta rolls brought the beloved masala of the samosa and American classic snack - pasta rolls. The video has garnered over 3.3 million views. Take a look:











Her therapeutic style of cooking makes her videos very calming and fun to watch, besides making people's mouths water! She also loves to cook tiffin for her roommate and the tiffin is often an amalgamation of different cuisines. For instance, in one of her tiffin videos, she had prepared overnights oats, tajin makhane and paneer bhurji wrap, a complete meal with Indian and American dishes in the mix.

Here is what people commented about her delicious desi-inspired fusion recipes :





"I would love to create this for my mother, but she hates cilantro. Do I just omit it or can I add parsley as a substitute?"





