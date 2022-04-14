Joining the bandwagon of celebrities taking off to Maldives to beat the heat, Sameera Reddy gives us a peek of what a Maldivian vacation with her family looks like! The actor along with her husband and two kids landed in Maldives recently and we have been glued to our mobile screens ever since! From her kids stealing the show with their adorable antics to a family dinner and dance session, Sameera's vacation posts are giving us major holiday goals! The slew of food posts started with an adorable video of her seven-year-old son turning chef for his four-year-old sister. Both of Sameera's kids are food enthusiasts like their mother and these posts are a proof of that.





Sameera Reddy's son Hans Varde is seen making a pizza for his sister. From preparing the base to garnishing it with loads of cheese to finally slicing up the cheesy goodness - Hans can be seen taking part in each and every step of the process. He then offers the pizza to his sister, who in turn thanks him in the most adorable voice ever! Take a look at the pictures:

Sameera Reddy's son, Hans is 7 years old.

Hans prepares a cheesy pizza for his sister.

Next up, the family of four sits for an experience of a lifetime! A seaside dinner under the starry Maldives night sky, the spread included traditional Maldivian dishes that have a deep-rooted meaning for the community. They enjoyed what Sameera explains as a 'Malafaaiy dinner' which is a traditional Maldivian dinner shared with family and friends on special occasions.

The family enjoyed a traditional Maldivian dinner.

She further gave us a glance at the extravagant Maldivian feast that her family enjoyed. The food was presented in a large wooden box as traditionally enjoyed by Maldivian people. The platter included seafood gems like fish fry, fish curry paired with roti, rice, sliced veggie salad, and a bevy of other Maldivian dishes. The feast was ended by a dance performance to native songs, which both Sameera and her husband took part in. Take a look at it:

Glimpses of a traditional Maldivian dinner

The family ends the night by dancing to native songs.

We cannot wait to see more of Sameera's food posts from the vacation! Did you know about the traditional Maldivian dinner feast? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments below.