Former Indian actress Sameer Reddy loves to put on the chef's hat time and again, and her Instagram timeline is a proof. From baking birthday cakes to preparing adorable breakfast for her kids, Sameera's kitchen shenanigans keep her fans and followers entertained! However, what her 1.4 Instagram followers cannot seem to get enough of are those super fun videos that Sameera and her mother-in-law make. The duo is known for having a gala time on their 'Messy Mama and Sassy Sasu' segment, which features many of her mother-in-law Manjri Varde's classic delicacies. Most recently, the duo has put up another one of the famous cooking videos, and this time, the recipe comes with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations.





(Also read: Sameera Reddy Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With A Delicious Chocolaty Cake)





Manjri teaches us how to make the most delicious masala for a Goan clams curry and if you are a vegetarian, you can use the same masala to make masoor dal with it. The aromatic and flavourful masala is made by mixing a bunch of delicious ingredients. It included browned onions, roasted ginger-garlic-chili, whole spices, and roasted coconut too. The masala seems to add a pop of colour and flavour to both the dishes and the duo enjoys it with some roti and rice. Take a look at the video for a super fun cooking session and an equally interesting recipe:







(Also read: Sameera Reddy's Latest Video About Coffee Is Oh-So-Relatable. Take A Look.)





The comments section was crammed with people appreciating the bond that Sameera shares with her mother-in-law. The masala recipe too got many of the viewers interested, one of the comments read 'That dal and its aroma... Uff!! Looks as chapati as your jodi!! Will surely try out this scrumptious recipe in veg version'. Another one read 'My mouth is watering..gonna try'





We can't wait to give this masaledaar dish a try, what about you? Have you had clams/masoor with this masala before? Let us know in the comment section.