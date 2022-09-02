We Indians love to snack, don't we?! There is something about a masaledaar and crispy snack that brings a smile to our faces. If we were to ask a room full of people what is their favourite snack, we are pretty sure that the answer would be samosa. It wouldn't be too much to say that samosa is India's favourite street food! The crispy outer layer and the spicy stuffing makes it quite the desi delight. Biting into a samosa gives a burst of textures and flavours like no other. Whenever we see a plate full of piping hot samosas, we can't help but be excited! Guess what?! Sanya Malhotra is the same and we have proof!





Also Read: Malaika Arora Plays Hostess With A Lavish Home-Cooked Spread





Recently, Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram to express her love for samosa by posing with this crispy snack. Yes, you read it right! She was spotted gushing over the samosa, holding it close to her with a big smile on her face. She captioned the image as "main, meri script aur samosa" (Me, my script and samosa). She also shared a picture of her biting into the samosa with immense pleasure. The adorable photo has received all kinds of love from Sanya Malhotra's 2.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Take a look:











Sanya Malhotra's excitement to eat a samosa has made us crave some samosas too! Rather than ordering samosas, that may get cold on the way to you, why not enjoy fresh and hot samosas by preparing them at home?











Samosa Recipe: How To Make Halwai-Style Samosa At Home











First, you'll need to prepare the dough for the covering of the samosa and then the aloo masala stuffing.











Knead a dough of maida, oil, ajwain and water and let it rest. Meanwhile, boil potatoes, peel them and mash them. Next, prepare a tadka with ghee, garlic, cumin seeds, red chilli powder and ginger. Pour tadka over the boiled mashed potatoes and mix well. Add chaat masala, green chillies and other spices.











Roll the dough and divide it into tiny balls. Roll it into the desired samosa shape, and fill it with the aloo stuffing. Close the samosa and deep fry the samosas till they are golden brown.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Samosa.











Sounds easy, right?! Now you can enjoy samosa just like Sanya Malhotra is enjoying at the moment. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!