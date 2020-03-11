Radhika Madan And Sanya Malhotra Enjoy 'Maa Ka Pyaar' In Comforting Home-Cooked Meal

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan savoured a delicious home-cooked meal.

The festival of colours may be over, but with it are some memories that will remain etched in our memories forever. Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan made some of their own memories on the festival, where they celebrated Holi with each other and the Madan family too. Radhika Madan's mother, Neeru Madan, also cooked up a delicious home-style meal for the girls to enjoy. 'Maa Ka Pyaar' wrote Radhika Madan sharing the video of the food being prepared on her Instagram stories.





Take a look:





Instagram story by Radhika Madan.

The girls were seen having their share of fun, with some truly enjoyable home-cooked food. Radhika Madan's mother wished everyone a Happy Holi, while preparing some interesting dishes for their Holi feast. There seemed to be some kind of yellow dal preparation, along with mix vegetables and another curry. The food was well-flavoured with traditional Indian spices as the quintessential home spice box could be seen in the background. The meal looked like a feast for the eyes, and the stomach too! After all, there is nothing more comforting than the food that mothers cook at home and even celebrities agree to that.

On the film front, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra had worked together in the critically acclaimed film 'Patakhaa'. They have been great friends ever since and are often seen spending time together away from their hectic shoot schedules. Radhika Madan will next be seen in the comedy entertainer 'Angrezi Medium' alongside actor Irrfan Khan. The film is slated to release on 13th March, 2020. Sanya Malhotra is working for Anurag Basu's crime thriller 'Ludo' and will also play Vidya Balan's daughter in the biopic 'Shakuntala Devi'.







