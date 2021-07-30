Sawan 2021 is here, and many of us are geared up to offer our prayers to Lord Shiva. As we prepare for the rituals and prayers, the one thing that makes Sawan special is the ritual of fasting. According to the belief, people commonly fast every Monday of this month, but some people fast for the entire month as well. While people show their devotion through fasting, people also lookup for certain recipes that can be devoured during this month. Whether it is the raseedar aloo ki sabzi or dahi aloo, our search for fast food continues. So, if you are also looking for one such recipe, then today, we bring you a falhari pakoda that is easy to make and delicious to have.





(Also Read: Sawan Somwar Date, Time, Significance And 5 Yummy Sawan-Special Recipes)





While fasting, many people make dishes out of buckwheat flour. And we have one such recipe out of the same today that will keep your stomach full and give you a burst of flavour. These crispy pakodas are coated with a flavourful batter made of buckwheat flour, cumin and anardana that you will enjoy having.





Here Is The Recipe Of Falhari Pakoda | Falhari Pakoda Recipe

First, wash, peel and cut the potatoes into small cubes. Mix in the buckwheat flour. Then add the rest of the ingredients to the potatoes and mix well.





(Also Read: Sawan Vrat 2021: While You Fast, Include These 7 Food Items In Your Diet This Holy Month)





Pour in some water in intervals and keep on mixing till the batter gets thick. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Drop some batter in hot oil and fry till they are golden and crisp. Drain the excess oil with the help of a napkin. Serve them hot with freshly made mint yoghurt dip.





Make this dish this Monday! For the full recipe of falhari pakoda click here.



