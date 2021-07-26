Sawan or Shravan is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar and is deemed very auspicious. The month comes after Aashad, as per the Hindu calendar. It's the most auspicious month for worshippers of Lord Shiva. This year, the month began on July 25 where the devotees follow a strict diet. The vrat or fasting period on every Monday of this month, also known as Sawan Somwar, requires special attention on what foods to consume and what to avoid. So, if you are also looking for some food items to prepare this month, then we have you covered with these hand-picked specialties.





Here Are Some Recipes To Cook During Sawan

1. Sabudana

Sabudana, which is also known as sago or tapioca pearls, is a non-cereal high-protein choice of food. Extracted from the starch of tapioca plants, it is a primary source of carbohydrates in many cultures. Make this yummy sabudana khichdi when hungry.

2. Dry fruits and nuts





You can opt for these healthy options any day, considering the good fat in them. Mix them together or just grab a handful of your favourites. It's good as a snack during fasting and as an ingredient in other meals.

3. Potato





You can have a tummy-filling meal with just boiled potatoes. Considering their versatility in recipes, you can mash them or make a delicacy out of them. We suggest you try out this creamy Dahi Aloo recipe





4. Fruits

Make the month of Sawan a fruity delight. Stock up on these powerhouses of vitamins and minerals and you can rest assured your body won't feel the need for any nutrients. Prefer having them raw to juicing them up. Make a fruit salad to pep up your mood.

5. Curd

The next big thing that can give you good company during the month of worship and fasting is curd or yogurt. Not only does it taste great, but is also good for detoxifying your gut. Boost your immunity with spoonfuls of curd this season.





6. Coconut

Drink its water, eat the flesh or add the milk to a meal — have your coconut whichever way you want to! Let the electrolytes in coconuts charge you up throughout the day even during fasting.

7. Paneer

Sawan is all about dairy products, and we can't leave out paneer from our list. For sure, we can't use many spices this month but you could try this paneer roll especially made for fasting days.





We wish you a healthy and fruitful month of Sawan this year.