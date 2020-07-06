Sawan Somwar Date, Time, Significance And 5 Yummy Sawan-Special Recipes

July 6, 2020 marks the first Sawan Somwar

The Hindu holy month of Sawan has begun today, 6th July 2020. This entire month is, especially, very significant for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Scores of devotees often throng temples with their prayers and offerings for Lord Shiva, but the massive outpour is witnessed on Mondays (Somwar). Many temples around the country are following norms of social distancing, but it is a devotee's responsibility too to abide by the rules, and make this auspicious day a memorable affair for all. July 6, 2020 marks the first Sawan Somwar; 13th July, 20th July, 27th July and 3rd August are a few upcoming 'Somwar' of this pious month.





Here Are 5 Sawan Somvar Vrat Recipes | Sattvik Recipes:

On this special day, many people observe a ritualistic fast on one Monday or a string of 16 Mondays or Solah Somvwar ka vrat. Many prefer to eat only light sattvik and vegetarian meal. Here are some Sattvik recipes you may like to try:





1. Vrat Wale Aloo





This soothing potato subzi is made with light spices like cumin, and has a thin consistency, you can have it with kuttu puri or special vrat wale chawal.





2. Kuttu Puri

Kuttu or buckwheat is a vrat staple that is also loaded with umpteen health benefits. The rich and coarse taste of this flour lends a distinct taste in the preparation.





3. Sabudana Khichdi





The chunky and delicious khichdi make with soaked tapioca balls, light spices and coconut bits is a vrat delicacy we can lap up to anytime of the year. Try this recipe and you would know what we are talking about!





4. Makhana Kheer





This delish milk pudding made with foxnuts, aromatic spices and dry fruits is sure to tug at your heart-strings.





5. Singhade ki kadhi





An easy stew made with water chestnut and sendha namak (rock salt) and a slew of light spices. A heart-warming and soothing treat.









