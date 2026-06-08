Sepu Vadi is one of the most cherished traditional dishes from Himachal Pradesh. Known for its rich flavour and unique preparation method, this dish is especially popular during festivals, family gatherings, and special occasions. It combines soft lentil dumplings with a creamy spinach-based gravy, creating a delicious balance of taste and texture. Unlike many everyday recipes, Sepu Vadi reflects the culinary heritage of the Himalayan region and showcases the use of simple ingredients in a remarkable way. The dish is both comforting and satisfying, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike. If you enjoy exploring regional Indian cuisine, Sepu Vadi is a recipe that deserves a place on your table.





Also Read: Alu Vadi: Benefits And How To Prepare The Seasonal Maharashtrian Delicacy

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Why Sepu Vadi Stands Out As A Traditional Delight

Sepu Vadi is deeply rooted in Himachali culture and has been prepared in traditional households for generations. The soft lentil vadis paired with mildly spiced spinach gravy create a distinct flavour that sets it apart from regular curry dishes. Made primarily with soaked lentils, it is naturally rich in plant-based protein and nutrients. Its rich texture and slightly elaborate preparation make it a popular choice for festive meals and community feasts. At the same time, its creamy gravy and tender vadis offer a comforting and wholesome experience that feels both nourishing and satisfying.

How To Make Sepu Vadi At Home

Ingredients





For the Vadi:

1 cup split black gram (urad dal), soaked

1 teaspoon ginger

1 green chilli

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For the Gravy:

2 cups spinach leaves, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 tablespoon curd

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Method





Step 1: Prepare the Lentil Batter





Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it with ginger, green chilli, and salt into a thick batter.





Step 2: Shape and Fry the Vadis





Whisk the batter lightly, shape small dumplings, and deep-fry them until golden brown. Set aside.





Step 3: Cook the Spinach





Boil or steam the spinach until soft. Blend it into a smooth purée and keep it ready.





Step 4: Prepare the Gravy Base





Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Sauté onions until golden, then add tomatoes and spices. Cook until the mixture becomes soft.





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Step 5: Add Spinach and Curd





Mix in the spinach purée and curd. Stir well and cook for a few minutes to develop the flavours.





Step 6: Simmer with Vadis





Add the fried vadis to the gravy and simmer gently for 8-10 minutes so they absorb the flavours of the sauce.





Sepu Vadi is a wonderful example of Himachal Pradesh's rich culinary traditions, offering a flavourful and wholesome dish that is well worth trying at home.