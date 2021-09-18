Seasonal foods are always considered to be enriched with goodness for our health. When it comes to local seasonal food in Maharashtra, Alu Vadi tops the list. It is the crispy delicacy prepared with colocasia leaves that is mostly prepared around the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted a tempting snap of this regional food item in her latest Instagram post. The caption read, “Alu wadi. Food that has no translation in English but is cooked and known in many other native languages is richer in nutrients and taste and healthier for the gut and the brain.”





She added the benefits of Alu leaves which are also called patra, pathode or arbi ke patte. Rujuta noted down that they are good for hair, skin and fertility.





Making Alu Vadi is not at all a difficult task. The leaves are smeared with a tangy mixture of gram flour, tamarind and other spices. They are rolled, steamed and chopped into round pieces. It gets a crunchy feel after being fried with sesame seeds, grated coconut and coriander leaves. The warm Alu Vadi platter can be enhanced by serving it with spicy green chutney. Even though the recipe takes close to an hour, it is worth every effort. Here's the step-by-step guide to a perfectly delicious Alu Vadi.





You can make the most of the season by adding Alu Vadi frequently to your meals. There are ample advantages of the underrated colocasia leaves.





1. They are considered a rich source of Vitamin A and thus help in boosting eye health





2. They also good for the heart health





3. Colocasia leaves have a substantial amount of Vitamin C





There are too many reasons to try this sumptuous Maharashtrian recipe. When are you making yours?