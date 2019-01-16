Serai: A Culinary Cocktail Bar With Global Flavours 

Highlights Serai is a classy place with the vibe of a traveller who is on the move

Serai introduced the concept of 'Culinary Cocktails'

Serai does a good job of upgrading the Gin & Tonic to a new avatar

We are in the middle of a restaurant explosion in and around Delhi. There's a new one almost every week. Fortunately for us, most of them are doing a good job. From experimental themes to innovative menus - these are exciting times for all of us restaurant-goers. Serai, by AD Singh's Olive Group, is yet another impressive addition to this space. Serai has been around for a few months now and pegs itself as a 'Culinary Cocktail Bar.' A good tipple is at the heart of this cosy little space, nestled inside Olive at Mehrauli. Serai offers a comforting vibe; it's where you gather with old friends for a fun night over cocktails and conversations.



Talking about cocktails, Serai's cocktail menu is clearly the highlight here. There's an entire section on tequila-based drinks. There's also an interesting selection of 'Teq-Tonics' made with house-infused tequila, served with tonic water. Some of the flavours include spicy pimiento, coffee, strawberry and hibiscus flower used as ingredients to create the unique infusions. There's a lot of GinTo (Gin & Tonic) on the menu as well. Like most items on the drinks menu, the GinTo comes with a twist too. Served with house-made sorbet, Serai does a good job of upgrading the good old Gin & Tonic to a hip, new avatar - very modern indeed!







Culinary Cocktails At Serai





Serai introduced the concept of 'Culinary Cocktails' when it launched with the aim to bring together a little region/city/country on your table in a food-cocktail combo. You are served a cocktail, with classic flavours from a country, along with a bite-sized snack from the same region with complimenting flavours. The Burmese cocktail, for example, is served with a mini Tom Yum tart with kaffir peanut salsa and tamarind-flavoured sago pearls. The cocktail itself is a tequila-based drink with distinct tamarind and kaffir flavours. The two work beautifully together.

Must-Try Snacks At Sera





Tuna-Guac, Ham & Mole and Kimchi Chicken. The flatbreads, freshly-baked and topped with caramelised onions and shredded duck meat (there are veg options too), was really good too. At the moment though, the food menu is small and not as exhaustive as the bar menu. If you are there for more than a few hours, you do wish there were more choices on the food-front. The restaurant seems to have noticed what must have been feedback from customers across the board, and, as I was told, is already working on rolling out a new menu with more 'large plates' to offer. Once the new menu is launched, tipples at Serai would be tastier, I reckon!





Kimchi Chicken





Edamame and quinoa, agave and chilli-coated almonds, local zarai cheese cracker, and popcorn queso.





The Angle Burger







Serai is a classy, relaxed place with the vibe of a traveller who is on the move. A fuss-free halt between destinations where you go for some real 'face' time with your favourite people. That's something insanely unusual in today's Insta-friendly outings, isn't it?







