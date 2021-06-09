Actress Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt gesture by film director Rohit Shetty. She posted a series of Instagram stories gushing about having a South Indian breakfast in Cape Town, where is she currently shooting 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11. She uploaded a video of herself unboxing the delicious box containing tomato upma, sambar, chutney and a lot more. The number of boxes in the background are surely an indication that 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' host Rohit Shetty is making sure that the contestants do not miss their ghar ka khaana too much. Check out her Instagram story here:

Many popular celebs such as Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and more are currently filming for reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in South Africa's Cape Town. Neatly packed in labelled boxes, the south Indian treats are sure to be a welcome gift for the homesick contestants. This is not the first time Shweta has thanked the director though. She recently posted a picture with Rohit Shetty penning a sweet caption for him and called his power 'commendable'.











The popular adaptation of the western show 'Fear Factor', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11 will start airing from July onwards with host Rohit Shetty headlining the show for the seventh season in a row.