Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast, but she never stops herself from savoring good food. Her latest indulgence? A delicious-looking spread. On her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old dropped a glimpse from one of her foodie dates with her loved one. In the picture, we can spot a scrumptious plate of waffles seemingly kept in front of the diva, which left our mouths watering. The delicious sweet treats were further topped with an assortment of fresh berries, cashews, and powdered sugar that made it look simply delightful. Small cups of hot chocolate syrup to garnish the waffles and coffee were also kept near the main plate.





Other foodie items spotted, in the same picture, appear to be a souffle (a baked egg-based dish) or custard in small bowls. She captioned the moment as "Little dose of happiness" with a pink heart emoji, suggesting how fulfilling the meal was.

Watch Disha Patani's story below:

Disha Patani's culinary adventures are surely a treat to the eyes. Previously, on her 33rd birthday, the Kalki 2898 AD actress proved that a lot of cake is not too much cake. To mark the special day in her life, the diva initially indulged in four cakes, a rich dark one, a vibrant rainbow variety, a cheesecake, and a chocolate truffle delight garnished with berries. Following this, she indulged in a quirky orange-hued cake featuring a caricature of her ninja persona, as well as a chocolate-loaded masterpiece with creamy swirls and Kinder Bueno bars. Finally, she savored three cakes from a dessert cafe—a fluffy Japanese cheesecake, mango Swiss roll, and a delicious classic chocolate one. Read here to know more.





Before that, Disha Patani showcased her love for a variety of foods, not just traditional Indian ones. In a post on Instagram, the actress was seen trying out new cuisines like Korean and Japanese. It featured her enjoying a "tasty meal" with a popular Hollywood actor, Chin Han. The hearty meal featured an array of interesting dips and salads, kept around a grill flame installed in the middle of the table, to live-cook meats and vegetables of all kinds in true Korean style. Sharing the photo, she had mentioned, "Thank you for the tastiest meal ever." Read here to know more. Disha Patani and her foodie delights are simply irresistible.