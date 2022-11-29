Our diet impacts our overall well-being. Unhealthy eating habits can make our bodies vulnerable to various illnesses. Likewise, a healthy diet can help us alleviate existing health conditions, Take, for instance, PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease). It is well-known fact that PCOD can be managed well through our diet. PCOD brings symptoms like weight gain, fatigue and even skin problems like acne. And acne is something that bothers us a lot. So, if you are suffering from PCOD-induced acne, here are some diet tips by an expert that may be of help.





Nutritionist Shikha Gupta shared some diet suggestions that may be helpful in avoiding and subsiding PCOD-related acne. She shared the informative post on her Instagram handle 'nutritionist_shikha_'. She informed that this acne is basically 'Hormonal Acne' and here are the reasons that may cause them.





Here're the major reasons For PCOD Acne:

Nutritionist Shikha Gupta revealed that insulin resistance can cause acne. Although insulin resistance cannot be termed as diabetes, the problem can lead to diabetes if not taken care of in time. Eating too many carbs and refined oils can cause this problem. The second reason she stated was dairy intolerance. Studies have shown that many females suffer from hormonal acne due to their body's intolerance towards milk and other dairy products. One can quit dairy for some time to check if it's the case with them.





Here's Some Diet Tips To Manage PCOD Acne:

Nutritionist Shikha Gupta shared the following diet suggestions to manage hormonal acne.

1. Cut Down Carbs

Cutting down carbs to three servings per day can help. Also, avoid refined carbs like white bread, pasta and noodles, and opt for healthy carbs in your day-to-day routine. Here is a list of healthy carbs that you should note down.

2. Have Healthy Fats

It is well-known that healthy fats help raise HDL (good cholesterol) and improve skin health. Shikha Gupta suggests having ghee, coconut, nuts, and oilseeds. Start your day with butter coffee or just a tbsp of ghee. Click here to see other food items containing healthy fats.

3. Eat More Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables are green leafy vegetables that contain a host of essential vitamins, minerals, fibres and other health- and skin-benefiting properties. Know more about these foods here.

4. Include Phytoestrogens In Your Diet

Phytoestrogens are estrogenic compounds that are present in plants and foods derived from them. Nutritionist Shikha Gupta named foods like flaxseeds, sesame seeds, fenugreek and spouted dals, as being rich in this compound.





Managing hormonal acne may be difficult but not impossible. The above-mentioned diet tips may help but it's a good idea to consult your doctor before making any major changes in your diet.











