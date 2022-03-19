Indian festivals are incomplete without good food and Holi is no different. The festival of colours is synonymous with certain traditional delicacies, but at the centre of the celebrations is the quintessential gujiya — at least for north Indians. Seems like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a similar sentiment. On Holi, he shared a clip on Instagram to extend warm wishes to his online family. The clip features his mother preparing gujiyas the traditional way. She is seen giving shape to the dumplings with her hands and then deep-fries them. The mouth-watering delight left us with a rumbling tummy and now, all we want to do is grab a bite of gujiya.





Also Read: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Holi Celebration Was All About Fun And Food





Siddhant captioned the Reels, “Maa ke haath ki gujiya waali Happy Holi sabko (Wishing you all a very happy Holi with these special gujiyas made by my mother).”

Last year, Siddhant Chaturvedi was shooting for a film in Udaipur with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The trio was once caught having some fun time while enjoying coffee. They met for lunch and snacks at a popular lakeside eatery in Udaipur. Ishaan posted a set of photos where the three of them had posed with coffee. Both Katrina and Siddhant, too, had shared snippets from the cafe. Ishaan captioned the post, “We posed with my coffee so affogato drink it.” Read more about it here.





Many of us unleashed our inner chefs during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when we were all stranded at home. Many people, including celebrities, were seen at home experimenting with various meals and enjoying quality time with their families. However, the thrill of eating at our favourite food joint is a completely different experience. And no matter how hard you try, you won't be able to replicate it at home. Siddhant Chaturvedi, too, feels the same. He had then shared a picture of himself with a glass of falooda kept in front of him. In the caption, he wrote, “Kyunki kuch cheeze ghar pe nahi banai jaa sakti (because certain things can't be made at home)”, and added the hashtag “Falooda dreams”. Click here to read about it.





Though Siddhant Chaturvedi doesn't post a lot about food, when he does, he makes sure it's special in some way or the other.