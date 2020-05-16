'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares His 'Falooda Dreams' on Instagram And We Can Totally Relate To It!

Highlights We can find several celebrities trying their hands on cooking

No one can deny that lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has enhanced most of our culinary skills. Cooking is one of the major customs that has been keeping us entertained in the present situation. If we scroll our social media handles, we can also find several celebrities trying their hands on cooking and passing with flying colours. Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhorta and others are seen preparing number of dishes- from simple home-cooked food to the most exotic ones.





While some are creating new dishes, others are replicating their favourite food at home, which they generally prefer having from outside. But one can also not deny that there's something about our favourite joints that makes the food yet more special (the essence of which can never be felt at home). Seems like the ‘Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi feels the same! While others are posting delicious homemade dishes, Siddhant took to his Instagram handle to share his picture with a glass of lip-smacking falooda. He wrote alongside, “Kyunki kuch cheeze ghar pe nahi banai jaa sakti (Because something can't be made at home). #Falooda Dreams”. Take a look at the post:







Falooda is an ideal summer dessert made with vermicelli, rose syrup, sabja seeds and milk. It is often served with ice-cream too. Legend has it, falooda came to India between 16th and 18th century with the Mughal emperors.





If you too are missing falooda like Siddhant Chaturvedi, here's a falooda recipe for you to make it at home (if you can't step out, try to make it at home). It surely will be a treat to your palate during the hot summer season! Try it at home and let us know your feedback in the comment section below.































