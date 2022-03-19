Priyanka Chopra's Holi celebrations with her family which included her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter were a lot of fun. Be it Diwali, Holi or any other festival, Priyanka makes sure that she doesn't miss out on the grand celebrations even though she isn't in India. On Holi, Nick shared a clip on Instagram that gave us a sneak peek into their celebrations with family and friends. In the video, Priyanka and Nick were seen smeared in colours. We could also see bowls of popcorn. Priyanka reshared the Reels on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Holi hai”, tagging Nick.





In the clip, we could also see Nick munching on the popcorn.























When it comes to food, we've seen in the past that Priyanka Chopra likes to dive into regional Indian delicacies. A couple of weeks ago, the self-confessed foodie shared a photo of poha mixed with potatoes, onions, and peas. We could also spot what seemed like mixed vegetable curry and white dhokla. Priyanka captioned the post, “Poha in LA that took me back to Mumbai.” Read more about it here.





Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump on Instagram that had glimpses from her Los Angeles home. Given her love for all things tasty, the set of photos would have somehow looked incomplete without good food. Along with some precious moments shared by the actress and Nick Jonas, there was a snapshot of a plate of crispy fries that looked very tempting. It was loaded with cheese and various kinds of toppings. Click here to see how Priyanka's cheese-loaded fries looked.





Priyanka Chopra was once feasting on a popular South Indian dish at her restaurant, SONA, in New York. Although it looked like a full-fledged treat with a variety of foods on the table, what instantly caught our attention was a plate of dosa. The crispy dosa was served in the shape of a cone. There was sambar and some chutney alongside. Take a look at it here.





Priyanka Chopra's food diaries are every bit tempting and we are curious to see what she tries out next.