Cheela is a beloved breakfast staple in many Indian households. Traditionally made with gram flour and a mix of spices, it's not only quick and easy to prepare but also packed with protein-making it a great choice for those watching their weight. What's more, cheela is wonderfully versatile. You can tweak the ingredients to suit your taste, and it's light enough to enjoy for lunch or dinner too.





Among the many variations, sooji (semolina) cheela and oats cheela stand out as popular options. While they may look and taste somewhat similar, they offer different health benefits. So, which one should you go for in the morning? Let's take a closer look.





Health Benefits of Sooji Cheela

Sooji is a source of complex carbohydrates, which means it provides a steady release of energy without being heavy or oily. It's low in fat and easy to digest-ideal for children, older adults, or anyone recovering from illness. Toss in some vegetables like carrots, spinach, or capsicum, and you've got a dish rich in vitamins and minerals. Overall, sooji cheela is a comforting, balanced breakfast-perfect for days when you want something simple yet nourishing.

Health Benefits of Oats Cheela

Oats cheela shines when it comes to fibre and protein. Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fibre known to help lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. They may also help regulate blood sugar levels, making oats cheela a smart pick for diabetics. Plus, oats are great for gut health and can aid in weight management. If you're into fitness or simply looking for a high-protein vegetarian breakfast, oats cheela is a brilliant option.

How to Make Sooji Cheela

Mix semolina with yoghurt, water, and spices to create a smooth batter. Let it rest for a bit so the semolina can soak up the liquids. This results in a batter that spreads easily and cooks up crisp yet soft. Add your favourite veggies for extra flavour and nutrition.

How To Make Oats Cheela:

Blend oats into a powder and mix with yoghurt, water, and chopped vegetables. The batter tends to be thicker and has a nutty, wholesome flavour. While semolina cheela feels more traditional, oats cheela brings a modern, health-conscious twist.

Photo Credit: iStock

Taste and Texture: What's the Difference?

Though both cheelas are tasty, they do differ in texture. Semolina cheela is light and crispy, whereas oats cheela is slightly grainier and softer. Oats cheela also tends to be more filling. Pair either with chutney, pickle, dip, or a dollop of yoghurt for a delicious start to your day.





Final Verdict





Both semolina and oats cheelas are nutritious and satisfying breakfast choices. The best one for you depends on your personal preferences and dietary needs. Whether you're after something light and comforting or hearty and protein-rich, there's a cheela for every kind of morning.