Nothing has the power to ignite our foodie cravings more than the weekend. During the week, we barely get the time to satisfy them and stick to eating simple home-cooked food. Even if we do, it somehow doesn't give the same amount of satisfaction as it does over the weekend. Let's just say weekends are solely reserved to fulfil this desire of ours. It's when we can truly relish the food using all five of our senses, with no interruption in between. What's even better is that we also have ample time to cook them ourselves. Wondering what unique dish to prepare this weekend? We have just the right recipe for you. Let's introduce you to a mouth-watering spicy peanut noodles recipe that will make for the perfect weekend treat.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are Spicy Peanut Noodles?

Peanut noodles are quite a rage on the internet these days. The noodles are boiled and then coated with a flavourful peanut sauce. The sauce also includes other ingredients, such as tahini, ginger, garlic, and chilli oil. These noodles offer an interesting contrast of sweet and spicy flavours. However, the addition of chilli oil in this recipe makes them slightly more spicy than the regular ones. Spring onions and chopped peanuts add a nice crunch to them.

What To Serve With Spicy Peanut Noodles?

Spicy peanut noodles pair well with almost everything. You can enjoy them with a flavourful vegetable curry or even a chicken one; the choice is all yours. To make the experience even more indulgent, you can even add snacks such as spring rolls and dim sums to your platter. In the end, it all comes down to your personal taste preferences.

Spicy Peanut Noodles Recipe | How To Make Spicy Peanut Noodles

To make these delicious spicy peanut noodles, all you need is a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of your time. The recipe for these noodles was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram handle. Start by preparing the sauce for the noodles. For this, add tahini sauce, peanut butter, grated ginger, minced garlic, and chilli oil in a pan. Use plain peanut butter instead of crunchy, as it will ensure a smoother consistency. Place the pan over the stove on a low-medium flame and stir well. Boil the noodles separately, and then add them to the pan. Give it a nice mix to coat them well with the peanut sauce. Once done, transfer to a bowl and top it with chopped nuts and spring onions. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the detailed recipe video for Spicy Peanut Noodles below:

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Try making these noodles at home and we are sure they'll become your new favourite. Happy weekend, everyone!