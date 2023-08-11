Noodles hold a special place in our hearts, transcending mealtime boundaries with their comforting flavours. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, noodles fit seamlessly into our routines. This Indo-Chinese delight has taken various forms, from street-side stalls to upscale restaurants, offering a delightful range of options like Veg Noodles, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Schezwan Noodles, and Singapore Noodles. Noodle recipes encourage experimentation, allowing us to personalize both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. This weekend, we're delighted to introduce a lovely noodle recipe that's perfect for leisurely cooking - the Egg Chicken Noodles.

Tailored to delight non-vegetarian food enthusiasts, Egg Chicken Noodles bring together the goodness of eggs, tender chicken, aromatic spices, and a medley of vegetables. Eggs and chicken, being rich sources of protein, add an extra layer of appeal to this recipe. Whether you're planning a casual get-together with friends or simply want to elevate your family meals, Egg Chicken Noodles fit the bill. Worried about the cooking process? Rest assured, it can be whipped up in just 20 to 25 minutes, promising delightful flavours without the fuss. Plus, you're free to customize the vegetable mix to suit your taste. Let's explore how to create these inviting Egg Chicken Noodles in the comfort of your kitchen.

Before you begin, here are some handy tips to ensure your noodle experience is a success:







1. Choose a spacious pan that can handle high heat for optimal noodle preparation.





2. When boiling the noodles, heat the water first, then add a bit of oil before introducing the noodles.





3. Once cooked, drain the noodles using a sieve and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.





4. Toss the drained noodles with a touch of oil to prevent clumping.





5. Pay attention to the sequence in which you add vegetables and other ingredients.





How To Make Egg Chicken Noodles:







Begin by marinating boneless chicken with ginger garlic paste, red chilli, coriander powder, and turmeric. Set it aside to infuse the flavours. In a separate pot, bring water to a boil and cook the noodles until they're just right. After boiling, rinse them under cold water and add a touch of oil to prevent sticking. Heat some oil in a pan and saute finely chopped onions briefly. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs with salt and green chillies, creating a flavorful mix. Add the egg mixture to the sauteed onions, creating a delicious scramble. Transfer this to a plate.





Using the same pan, fry the marinated chicken until it's cooked to perfection. Ensure there's enough oil to prevent sticking. In a separate pan with a little oil, gently saute lengthwise-chopped onions and green chillies. Add carrots and capsicum, sauteeing until they're nicely cooked. Next, add the boiled noodles, mixing them with the array of vegetables. The magic happens when you add soy sauce, chilli sauce, vinegar, and schezwan sauce, blending all the flavours. Finally, fold in the fried chicken and scrambled eggs, letting their combined goodness shine.











To complete the presentation, garnish your creation with spring onions, adding a touch of freshness. Serve your masterpiece while it's hot, relishing the wonderful blend of textures and flavours that make this dish so special.











As the weekend approaches, why not embark on a culinary adventure that balances taste and comfort? Treat yourself and your loved ones to the delightful experience of Egg Chicken Noodles.



