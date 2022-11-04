Green tea is known for its healing properties and we have heard many people swear by it. But little do people know how it is different from tea. Green tea is produced from the extracts of camellia sinensis leaves, which are normal tea leaves. The difference is that camellia sinnensis leaves don't undergo any oxidation process to give us green tea. However, drinking this tea is not delightful! We can all agree that the bitter flavour of the tea can make it difficult to enjoy. Well, not anymore! We have found a way to make rose-flavoured green tea that will enhance your tea-drinking experience.





Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea:

Green tea helps improve metabolism as green tea catechins improve fat metabolism. It also purifies the body of harmful toxins. The catechins in green tea also help reduce bad cholesterol in the body, also known as low-density lipoproteins.

Green tea contains flavonoids and polyphenols, compounds known for their anti-inflammatory benefits. They function as antimicrobial agents, helping the body fight infections.





This tea also helps relax as the polyphenols may help reduce stress and improve focus.

Rose Green Tea Recipe: How To Brew Rose-Flavoured Green Tea

Start by boiling the water. Once the water boils, add the dried rose petals. Let essence release from the rose petals, then add honey. Pour boiled water into a cup, and add the rose water and the green tea bag. Let it brew for a while and remove the tea bag. The rose green tea is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Rose Green Tea.





Sounds easy, right?! Start your morning with this rose green tea and surprise yourself with its aromatic flavours. Do tell us in the comments section below!