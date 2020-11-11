Still Not Over Dalgona Coffee? Try Viral Pumpkin Version Instead

Pumpkin whipped coffee can make for a delicious drink.

It's autumn season and we can't help but add pumpkin to everything we cook. Whether it's a decadent pumpkin bread or a pumpkin spiced latte - the versatile vegetable adapts well to anything you'd want to pair it with. Dalgona coffee or whipped coffee was a recipe which went viral in the month of April this year. Its delicious taste and appealing looks got coffee-lovers addicted to it like never before. If you, like us, aren't getting over the amazing Dalgona coffee anytime soon, try and make this viral pumpkin whipped coffee instead. Food bloggers have created this version of the Dalgona coffee by using pumpkin flavour, and the recipe tastes surreal.





The recipe was originally shared by food blogger Yumna Hamad, who goes by the handle @feelgoodfoodie on Instagram. The pumpkin whipped coffee recipe took off from there and went viral on social media. Many other users too tried making the pumpkin whipped coffee recipe on their own. This spinoff recipe of Dalgona coffee is made with a similar process as the original. The only difference is the addition of pumpkin puree to the recipe which gives it a whole new flavour.





Here's The Full Recipe for Pumpkin Whipped Coffee By Food Blogger Yumna @FeelGoodFoodie:

Ingredients:





2 Tbsp instant coffee

2 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp hot water

1 Tbsp pumpkin, pureed

16 oz milk for serving

Method:



