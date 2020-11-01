Move Over Dalgona Coffee, Try These Exotic Coffee Recipes From Around The World

Ashwin Rajagopalan | Updated: November 01, 2020 12:27 IST
The year 2020 has redefined the very scope of adventure. With COVID-induced lockdowns and restrictions hampering travel, we've depended on culinary discoveries and exploring our own neighbourhoods and cities to keep our spirit of adventure alive. Coffee has long remained both a comfort zone as well as an adventure for me. Growing up in South India and waking up to freshly brewed filter coffee, it's almost an intrinsic part of my identity. But equally, coffee has also been a source of non-stop discoveries. I've learnt that you can never predict where a new coffee experience can unfold. From a classic Piccolo in Lygon Street - one of Melbourne's famous Italian quarters - to a Vietnamese-style coffee in Hanoi and to an Ethiopian-style coffee in Delhi's Ethiopian Cultural centre.
It's not just the source of the coffee beans, it's also brewing styles that shake things up. We've seen the emergence of hipsters and coffee snobs across India who truly understand coffee and whose home brewing equipment now includes a French Press or a Chemex for pour over coffees. A whole bunch of enterprising artisanal coffee brands have upped their game. One of the most interesting coffees I stumbled upon is Ol' Smoky from Maverick & Farmer Coffee Roasters, positioned as one of the first cold smoked coffees in the world - a top grade Arabica coffee that has undergone 13-14 hours of cold smoking. Freshly picked Arabica coffee beans are wet-processed with certain parameters of fermentation and pH balancing. These beans are then placed in a smoking room and cold-smoked with locally available wood from fruit trees that have been chosen because of the flavour that they bring to the final cup.
This is a simple recipe that I learnt during my travels across Vietnam. The Vietnamese cold coffee combines a strong shot of coffee with the extra sweetness of condensed milk.
Method:
Add two teaspoons of condensed milk to a glass.
Star aniseed complements the smoky flavours of the Maverick & Farmer Ol Smoky Coffee. You could also substitute the Cold smoked coffee with a different blend.
Method:
Piccolo is Italian for small. Perfect if you like a classic latte but prefer a smaller serving. This combines a ristretto (a concentrated espresso) with foam. Think of it as a petite latte. But it's more than that; the addition of the foamed milk doesn't overpower the body of the coffee. I've enjoyed watching baristas in Melbourne create the perfect piccolo. The one trick I've learnt from them is getting the milk foam right.
Method
A cold brew combines the refreshing properties of a cold drink along with the coffee kick. The perfect respite between online work meetings.
Method
