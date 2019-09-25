Street Food Of India: How To Make Crispy Aloo Tikki At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

he crispy potato treat is a sensation across the streets of North India.

There is something about potatoes that always manages to catch our fancy, There is perhaps no other vegetable that is as versatile as potato. You can use it for sandwich filling, cutlets, gravies, and even soups. One of our most loved potato delicacies is aloo tikki. The crispy potato treat is a sensation across the streets of North India. The stuffed potato patty, is served piping hot smeared in a mix of tangy coriander and tamarind chutney. The snack is one of the crown jewels of India's street food fare.





In this recipe by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, you can learn how to make the classic snack in the comfort of your kitchen. The recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is ideal for evenings you are craving something fiery and tangy. Or, on weekends when you finally have the time (and will) to cook. A hit among all age groups, aloo tikki is fairly easy to prepare too. For making aloo tikka you would need, boiled potatoes, corn starch, coriander leaves, chickpea, gram flour, green chilli, ginger, black salt, mango powder, cumin seeds, garam masala, oil, and some salt. Serve these potato pancakes with chutney of your choice and enjoy.



So what are you waiting for, don your aprons and start cooking. Here's the recipe video of Aloo tikki. Try it, and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







