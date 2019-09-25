SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Street Food Of India: How To Make Crispy Aloo Tikki At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Street Food Of India: How To Make Crispy Aloo Tikki At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

The stuffed potato patty is served piping hot smeared in a mix of tangy coriander and tamarind chutney. The snack is one of the crown jewels of India's street food fare.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 25, 2019 18:07 IST

Reddit
Street Food Of India: How To Make Crispy Aloo Tikki At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

he crispy potato treat is a sensation across the streets of North India.

Highlights
  • Potato is an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine
  • Aloo tikki is a stuffed potato pancake
  • Aloo tikki is one of the most loved chaat items in India

There is something about potatoes that always manages to catch our fancy, There is perhaps no other vegetable that is as versatile as potato. You can use it for sandwich filling, cutlets, gravies, and even soups. One of our most loved potato delicacies is aloo tikki. The crispy potato treat is a sensation across the streets of North India. The stuffed potato patty, is served piping hot smeared in a mix of tangy coriander and tamarind chutney. The snack is one of the crown jewels of India's street food fare.

(Also Read: )

In this recipe by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, you can learn how to make the classic snack in the comfort of your kitchen.  The recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is ideal for evenings you are craving something fiery and tangy. Or, on weekends when you finally have the time (and will) to cook. A hit among all age groups, aloo tikki is fairly easy to prepare too. For making aloo tikka you would need, boiled potatoes, corn starch, coriander leaves, chickpea, gram flour, green chilli, ginger, black salt, mango powder, cumin seeds, garam masala, oil, and some salt. Serve these potato pancakes with chutney of your choice and enjoy.


So what are you waiting for, don your aprons and start cooking. Here's the recipe video of Aloo tikki. Try it, and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.
 

(Also Read: )



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Street FoodPotato
High Protein Diet: Easy Breakfast Menu You Can Put Together In 20 Minutes
High Protein Diet: Easy Breakfast Menu You Can Put Together In 20 Minutes
Indian Chutney Recipe: How To Make Quick Methi (Fenugreek) Chutney (Watch Video)
Indian Chutney Recipe: How To Make Quick Methi (Fenugreek) Chutney (Watch Video)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 