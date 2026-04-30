Finding a Michelin starred restaurant usually brings to mind fine dining rooms tucked inside luxury hotels or bustling city centres. But the reality can be far more surprising. Recently, the official Instagram handle of the Michelin Guide shared a fascinating list of restaurants that break this expectation entirely. From underwater dining rooms to mountain top retreats and hidden subway spots, these locations show just how far great food can travel. Together, they reveal that world class dining is not limited by geography. Sometimes, the most unexpected places offer the most extraordinary meals.

Here Are Michelin Starred Restaurants In The World's Most Unexpected Locations

1. Le Jules Verne

Located high above Paris, this iconic restaurant brings fine dining to one of the world's most famous landmarks. Perched on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, it offers sweeping views of the city alongside refined French cuisine. The experience blends classic gastronomy with unforgettable scenery. Dining here feels both intimate and grand at the same time. It is a rare mix of heritage and innovation.

Where: 2nd floor of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Also Read: Michelin Guide Explained: What Exactly Is Meant By One, Two And Three-Star Rating For Restaurants

Photo Credit: Instagram/@lejulesverneparis

2. Noksu

Hidden beneath the streets of New York, this restaurant offers a completely different kind of setting. Tucked within the subway system, Noksu creates a secluded dining experience away from the city's noise above. Despite its underground location, the food is sophisticated and carefully crafted. The contrast between the setting and the cuisine adds to its appeal. It redefines what fine dining can look like in an urban space.

Where: 49 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001, United States

Photo Credit: Instagram/@noksunyc

3. Under

This striking restaurant takes diners below the surface of the sea. Set 18 feet beneath the icy waters of the North Sea, Under offers a rare underwater dining experience. Large windows allow guests to watch marine life while enjoying Nordic cuisine. The design is both minimalist and dramatic, blending into the natural environment. It is as much about the view as it is about the food.

Where: 4521 Baly, Norway

4. Ice Q

Set high in the Austrian Alps, Ice Q is a destination in itself. Located at over 3000 metres, it offers panoramic views of snow covered peaks. The restaurant combines alpine flavours with modern techniques. Reaching it is part of the adventure, adding to its appeal. The setting makes every meal feel like a special occasion.

Where: Gaislachkogl Bergstation Dorfstrabe 115, 6450 Solden, Austria

Photo Credit: Instagram/@iceq_soelden

5. Canfranc Express

This restaurant turns a piece of history into a dining experience. Set inside a restored vintage train carriage, it captures the charm of a bygone era. The interiors reflect elegance and nostalgia, while the menu offers contemporary European flavours. It feels like stepping back in time while enjoying modern cuisine. The journey is just as memorable as the food.

Where: A Royal Hideaway Hotel, C. Huesca, 22880 Canfranc-Estacion, Huesca, Spain

6. Potong

Located in Bangkok's Chinatown, this restaurant is housed in a century-old building. The space blends history with a modern culinary vision. Each floor has its own identity, offering a layered dining experience. The menu reflects Thai heritage with bold, creative twists. It is a place where the past and present come together seamlessly.

Where: 422 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Photo Credit: Instagram/@restaurant.potong

7. Born

Set inside a former Jinricksha Station, Born carries strong historical roots. The architecture preserves the building's heritage while introducing contemporary design elements. The cuisine is inventive yet rooted in tradition. Dining here feels like being part of a story shaped by time. It is a thoughtful fusion of culture and creativity.

Where: 1 Neil Rd, #01-01, Singapore 088804

Also Read: Why A Michelin Star Still Rules The Restaurant World (And Why India Has None Yet)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@restaurantborn

8. Yong

Housed in a heritage building in Guangzhou, Yong reflects both history and innovation. The space retains traditional elements while offering a refined dining atmosphere. The cuisine focuses on precision and modern Chinese techniques. Every detail, from design to presentation, is carefully considered. It is a celebration of heritage through a contemporary lens.

Where: Heritage building in Guangzhou, China

From mountain peaks to ocean depths, these restaurants prove that extraordinary dining can exist in the most unexpected corners of the world.