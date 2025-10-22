Chole bhature has a huge fan following worldwide. This classic North Indian dish, pairing spicy chickpea curry with deep-fried bhatura, holds a special place in playback singer Sukhwinder Singh's heart. In a video posted by the singer, he shares, "Happy Diwali, first of all. Swasth raho, mast raho (Stay healthy, stay happy)." Pointing to his plate filled with piping hot chole bhature, he adds, "Yeh bhi healthy hai, aesi baat nhi hai. Anaj hi toh hai, garam hai ye abhi. (It's also healthy, it's just grain, it's still hot.)"





The singer can be seen wiping the bhatures with tissue paper before enjoying a bite dipped in the chole sabji (chickpea curry). He exclaims, "Chole bature ahaa saath mein hari mirchi. Nimbu ka aachar, pyaaj (Chole Bhature served with green chillies, lemon pickle, and onions, wonderful)," and his expressions clearly reflect the joy of savouring this rich, tangy street food.





Although chole bhature can sometimes seem heavy and oily, that doesn't stop fans from indulging. While enjoying the meal, Sukhwinder Singh says, "Har roj nhi kha sakte, kabhi toh kha sakte hai (You can't eat it every day, you can eat it sometimes)," adding, "Enjoy karo." When he wipes the oil off the bhatures before his next bite, he quips, "Thora oily hai (This is a bit oily)," with a bright smile.

He concludes his video with, "Tandurust rahe, abad rahe, khush rahe, mauj karo, aish khao, khao piyo. Bhulna mat, paani piyo. (Stay healthy, stay prosperous, stay happy, enjoy yourself, eat and drink. Don't forget, drink water.)"





Watch the video here:







Are Sukhwinder Singh's food diaries giving you hunger pangs? Well, we can truly understand. There's hardly any foodie who would not want to enjoy the scrumptious chole bhature. But indulging in them every day at a restaurant is not possible. Right? Worry not, we have got you covered. Here's how to prepare this Indian dish at home.

How To Make Chole Bhature I Homemade Chole Bhature Recipe

To prepare the spicy, tangy chickpea curry, add whole spices to the heated oil in a frying pan. Then, saute the onions, ginger, and garlic with the spices, and add water to it. Afterwards, add the half-boiled chickpeas and the chopped veggies. Simmer them for a house with the tea bag for the rich colour. Finally, garnish them with lime juice and coriander, and serve them hot.





To make bhature, knead the flour with salt and water. After adding yeast to it, leave it to rest for 2-3 hours. Then, roll them into puffy balls, which can further be made into flat chapattis and deep-fried until golden and puffy.





For a detailed recipe, click here.

Try this recipe to prepare delicious chole bhature at home and treat your loved ones.