Celebrating Diwali outside India can be an eye-opening experience for many. For Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, it certainly was a unique experience - especially in terms of the festive delicacy they relished. In India, most of us indulge in traditional sweet treats (mithai) of different kinds. But Akshay and Twinkle had no such luck. The latter took to Instagram to reveal that they were "all dressed up" for their Diwali celebration in London, but there was "no mithai in sight." So what did they feast on instead? A common fruit, which provided natural yumminess.





Twinkle Khanna posted that they behaved "like oranges are the new laddoos" and shared "some Vitamin C-loaded sweetness." She added that they would later visit a temple, where they would finally savour "real mithai." She shared a few photos in which she can be seen enjoying the fruity mithai substitute with her husband. Based on their smiles, the two don't seem to mind the swap. After all, food is not the only good thing about festivals. Having fun with your loved ones is also essential!







Before this, Twinkle Khanna had shared another quirky foodie post featuring her husband, Akshay Kumar. She gave her fans a glimpse into their cosy breakfast date and also provided a 'life hack' for securing a restaurant table where you're not surrounded by people. She wrote, "Recession tip: Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you? Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it's you, owls and a paper-mache bunny." Click here to watch Twinkle Khanna's video.