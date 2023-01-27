The streets of Delhi are home to some of the most delicious foods in the country. A unique mishmash of various cultures from all over India come together to transform into a wonderful street food culture that people specially visit the capital city for. Whether it is paratha wali gali in Chandni Chowk or chaat papdi in Karol Bagh, there are so many places to visit in the city for amazing food. But one dish that you just cannot miss while in Delhi are the scrumptious chole bhature! There are so many wonderful eateries that serve this delectable treat, and it turns out that even Sara Ali Khan is a fan. The actress took to Instagram to share her latest indulgence of Delhi's street-style chole bhature. Take a look:





Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her chole bhature indulgence.

"Chole Bhature. Dilli se," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption. She thanked her friend Sara Vaisoha for bringing her the wonderful treat from the capital city. In the click, we could see the wholesome spicy masaledar chole, paired with a fluffy and soft bhatura. There were also some accompaniments with the dish including onion rings and amla pickle. Sara Ali Khan clearly loved the yummy indulgence, as she posted several heart emojis in her story too!





Street food and cheat meals are not all that Sara Ali Khan enjoys. The actress has a penchant for drinks such as coffee as well.





If you have got a craving for chole bhature, we have just what you need. NDTV Food's readers selected their favourite chole bhature places from all over India.