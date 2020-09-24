Tandoori Bhuna Aloo - The Quickest Evening Snack That Can Be Enjoyed Without Guilt (Video Inside)

Tandoori Bhuna Aloo Recipe: This snack packs a punch and is super easy to make!

Tandoori snacks are found plentiful in Indian cuisine, whether it's a sumptuous mutton, zingy chicken, or a soft paneer tikka. The clay-oven is used to make a number of exciting dishes which can be had as appetisers as well as in the main course. A fresh Tandoori roti or naan, hot from the oven, can also pair beautifully with anything that you would like. But have you ever tried this Tandoori Bhuna Aloo recipe at home? Potatoes are transformed into a hearty and guilt-free evening snack with this surprisingly easy recipe.





Tandoori Bhuna Aloo brings the best of flavours to the plate by combining potatoes and an array of spices and tangy ingredients. The best part about the Tandoori Bhuna Aloo recipe is that it is a guilt-free preparation that uses the technique of roasting, rather than frying which is the normal course adopted for most Aloo Chaat recipes. Further, the Tandoori Bhuna Aloo uses parboiled baby potatoes rather than cut up pieces of bigger potatoes, which makes the dish a whole new experience to relish.





(Also Read: Quick And Easy Method To Make Baby Potato Masala (Recipe Inside))

Tandoori Bhuna Aloo can be a delicious and easy evening snack.

How To Make Tandoori Bhuna Aloo | Easy Tandoori Bhuna Aloo Recipe

To make Tandoori bhuna aloo, begin by parboiling the baby potatoes and then gently tossing them in oil before roasting at 250 degrees for 15 minutes. Once they are roasted, gently mash them to let them absorb the spices properly. Now add spices, green chilies and coriander and mix everything together. And that's about it! Your Tandoori Bhuna Aloo is ready to be plated and served. Drizzle some tangy saunth chutney and garnish with chopped coriander, onions and tomatoes.





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Tandoori Bhuna Aloo Here:







So, the next time you're looking for a quick evening snack which can be whipped up without much hassle - try this amazing Tandoori Bhuna Aloo recipe. The bursting flavours in this dish will keep you coming back every single time.







