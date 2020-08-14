Move Over Chilli Potato, Try This Spicy Baby Potato Recipe By Veranda Restaurant

Posted by Aditi Ahuja | Updated: August 14, 2020 16:47 IST
We have often heard fans of 'Desi' Chinese food rave about how good the cuisine is. Whenever we heard the names of dishes such as Manchurian, Chilli Chicken, Chopsuey and so on, we automatically start to drool by just imagining these dishes. Chilli potato is also one such delicious 'Chinjabi' preparation which is a hit favourite across age groups. If you love chilli potato, then it's time you tried an interesting and unique variation to it. The Spicy Baby Potato recipe by Veranda restaurant is a lip-smacking recipe that you'll absolutely adore.
This recipe is the brainchild of the executive chefs who run the kitchens at Veranda Restaurant. The eatery is known to put an authentic and new spin on traditional dishes by creating their own signature recipes. The Spicy Baby Potato recipe uses some extremely fiery and tangy chutneys to give it a deliciously spicy flavour. If you love spicy food, you can add some extra chutneys to make the recipe even more tantalisingly hot! There are interesting additional ingredients to the Spicy Baby Potato recipe as well, such as chopped chives and microgreens. These give a refreshing crunchy flavour to the dish and make it taste unlike anything you would have ever tasted before!
So, grab hold of the spiciest ingredients in your kitchen and make this Spicy Baby Potato recipe today! You will be left licking your plate clean.
Ingredients:
Method:
